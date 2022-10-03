Coney Island’s Luna Park is now a super cool Halloween destination

You've got until the end of the month to visit.

A favorite during the warmer summer months, the iconic Luna Park at Coney Island has turned into the ideal cold-weather destination this month as well. Now through October 30, fun roller coasters, trick-or-treating sessions, tractor racing opportunities, balloon twisting fun, seasonal decorating stations and giant pumpkins will take over Luna Park's Halloween Harvest events.

"Our annual Halloween Harvest is a great opportunity for families and friends to make everlasting memories with fun-filled and kid-friendly spooky activities that are perfect for all ages," said Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc., in an official statement. "We look forward to seeing our community come together for a one-of-a-kind experience!"

You can browse through the ton of fun activities on schedule right here, but some standouts include a pumpkin carving event on October 22 plus dining destinations on premise serving delicacies like apple fries, pumpkin spiced funnel cake, Halloween-themed cotton candy, pumpkin spiced fried Oreos candy apples and more. Yummy.

Buy passes for the seasonal events right here.

Just a few months ago, the park made headlines for adding two new super-fun rides to its roster: Tony's Express, a new custom-made roller coaster that made its global debut at more than 40 miles per hour and running over 1,200 feet of track, and Leti's Treasure, a log flume ride operating with 12 flume boats that sit up to six guests each at once.

Alas, the roller coasters are now closed down for the season, but there's still reason to visit the venue on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays at least throughout October to celebrate Halloween in an only-in-New-York kind of way.