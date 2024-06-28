We don't know about you, but we'd much rather have sharks in our shakes than our shores. (In defense of those sharp-toothed fish, we are hanging out in their house.) And to celebrate the return of that annual favorite Shark Week, Creamline will serve a shark-themed milkshake from Monday, July 8, through Sunday, July 14, in collaboration with the iconic Economy Candy.

RECOMMENDED: When you're craving a frosty treat to beat the heat, go for the best milkshakes in NYC

The latest candy-topped milkshake collaboration between Creamline—the farm-sourced restaurant operating in partnership with Upstate New York’s Ronnybrook Farm—and the legendary Lower East Side candy shop, the new Shark Week special will consist of a blue Ronnybrook Farm vanilla milkshake made with spirulina, topped with the restaurant's signature organic whipped cream, gummy shark candies and a dripping red cherry.

And it's not the only candy shake that Creamline will be adding to its menu this summer: the eatery also recently reintroduced a Pop Rocks milkshake, made with all-natural vanilla soft serve ice cream from Ronnybrook Farms that gets blended with Strawberry and Blue Ruzz Pop Rocks, topped with whipped cream and covered in even more of the colorful popping candy.

Those festive summertime flavors join a regular milkshake roster that includes a "New York City Coffee Milkshake," a "Catskill Provisions Honey Milkshake," a "Chocolate Fudge Milkshake" and a "Two Cookies & Cream" variety (blended with both Oreos and Nilla wafers).

Earlier this year, Creamline announced that it would offer a special milkshake collaboration with Economy Candy every month of the year. Previous frosty collabs have included a Valentine’s Day-inspired “Chocolate Covered Strawberry Milkshake” topped with candy hearts; a green St. Patrick’s bev blended with Junior Mints and topped with a gold coin; and a Pride-ready “Rainbow Milkshake” dotted with freeze-dried Skittles.