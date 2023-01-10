Cute dogs are taking over NYC's Javits Center this month

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are coming to the Javits Center this month, and you can hang out with the cute canines while admiring their skills.

From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, more than 120 dogs are expected to attend American Kennel Club's Meet the Breeds on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. The event—America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase—is intended to teach about responsible pet ownership.

Photograph: Courtesy of American Kennel Club

During the event, booths will be set up depicting each breed's country of origin, historical purpose and role. Visitors can visit each booth to meet the dogs and play with them. If you love watching the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day, you won't want to miss this.

The dogs will also show off their skills. They'll navigate a complex obstacle course, play disc dog (taking fetch to a whole new level), use their noses to locate scents and demonstrate obedience tricks (think heel and retrieve). You can even test your own agility skills to see how you match up against the canine competitors.

Photograph: Courtesy of American Kennel Club

Photo opportunities abound, and there's plenty of fun for all ages in the "interactive fun zone."

Given the event's focus on education, experts will be on hand to talk about the responsibilities of pet ownership. They'll also help potential pet owners understand which breeds would be best for their lifestyle. Just a heads up that while the experts are happy to help you decide what kind of dog would be a good fit for you, the dogs at Meet the Breeds are not for sale or rescue.

Photograph: By Stacey Salter Moore / Courtesy of American Kennel Club

Featured breeds include the Australian Shepherd, Bergamasco Sheepdog, Ibizan Hound, Havanese, Mastiff, Nederlandse Kooikerhondje, Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Pug, Saint Bernard, Swedish Vallhund, Wire Fox Terrier and many more.

Photograph: By Stacey Salter Moore / Courtesy of American Kennel Club

This year's event is the first Meet the Breeds held in New York City since 2020.

"We are so excited to bring this event back to NYC," AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in a press release. "New York is our home base, and we're thrilled to bring this unique event to where they can see their favorite breeds and learn about new ones."

Photograph: Courtesy of American Kennel Club

We have to bet that New Yorkers feel the same way considering a study last year ranked NY's dogs as the most spoiled in the nation. While NYC is home to plenty of dog-friendly restaurants around town, you'll have to leave Fido at home for this event; personal pets are not allowed at Meet the Breeds.

Meet the Breeds runs from 9am-4pm on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now starting at $35 for adults and $10 for children.