Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud opened his latest restaurant, Le Pavillon, in Midtown’s tallest skyscraper, One Vanderbilt, in a ribbon-cutting suitable for a pageant winner yesterday.

“I can’t think of a more fitting moment to open Le Pavillon,” Boulud says. “Despite the many, many challenges that we have faced in the last year our commitment to creating this dining destination never wavered and, in fact, we are more certain than ever that this celebration of cuisine, nature and architecture is exactly what New Yorkers need right now. It is my sincere hope that this is an opportunity to celebrate New York City for all of us.”

Le Pavillon’s cuisine is French, its 11,000-square-foot space is grand and its decor is verdant, bringing the outside in via an interior garden path and copious greenery throughout the dining room for a sophisticated tree house feel. And, situated on One Vanderbilt’s second floor, it’s also literally elevated. Its views are lovely too, with one of the best snaps of the Chrysler Building you’re going to nab outside of a helicopter.

The opening coincided with NYC lifting most capacity restrictions and mask requirements, ushering a much anticipated “return to normalcy.”

“New York City is driving recovery for all of us, bringing back our world-class restaurants, lifting up our sensational chefs, and supporting everyone involved in the dining industry," Mayor Bill de Blasio says. "Today’s announcement is about sending one message, loud and clear: Bon appétit, New Yorkers!"

Le Pavillon guests can expect seasonal, rotating menus featuring local market offerings and New England seafood. The wine list includes around 650 selections, and classic cocktails are available alongside novel creations.

