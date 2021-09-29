New York
Daniel Craig
Photograph: Courtesy Paul StuartDaniel Craig

Daniel Craig is coming to Broadway as Macbeth

The Bond actor will star this spring in Shakespeare's Scottish play, opposite Ruth Negga as Lady Macbeth.

Written by
Adam Feldman
Now that Daniel Craig has wrapped up his longtime gig as James Bond in No Time to Die, he has time to return to one of his passions: live stage performance. Producers announced today that the hunky Brit will hit Broadway this spring in a new production of Shakespeare's Macbeth, with the Ethiopian-Irish actor Ruth Negga (an Oscar nominee for Loving) joining him as Lady M.

This Macbeth will reunite Craig with director Sam Gold, who helmed the 2016 New York Theatre Workshop production of Othello in which Craig costarred as the scheming Iago. The limited engagement will last 15 weeks; performances at the Lyceum Theatre are set to begin on March 29, 2022, with an official opening on April 28. 

Craig has previously appeared on Broadway in 2013's Betrayal (opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz) and 2009's A Steady Rain (opposite Hugh Jackman). Like Craig, Negga has extensive stage experience—including a 2020 New York run in the title role of Hamlet at St. Ann's Warehouse—but Macbeth will mark her Broadway debut. Other casting for the show has not yet been announced. Bond film producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are among Macbeth's lead producers.

The shortest and punchiest of Shakespeare's tragedies, Macbeth is a story about murderers, witches and ghosts. There are also some pretty nice speeches. It was last seen on Broadway in two separate 2013 stagings (with Ethan Hawke and Alan Cumming), in 2008 with Patrick Stewart and, very briefly, in 2000 with Kelsey Grammer.

Starting today, tickets for Macbeth are on sale at Telecharge only to American Express cardholders through October 6; Audience Rewards members then have two exclusive days to get a crack at them, from October 6 through October 8, before they become available to the general public at 10am on October 8. 

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga for Macbeth on Broadway
Photograph: Courtesy Greg WilliamsDaniel Craig and Ruth Negga

