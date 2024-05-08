Dashi Okume is doing an udon omakase in Greenpoint

If you're a ramen regular but want to mix up your noodle consumption a bit, it's thique cousin udon is a tasty alternative. And now Dashi Okume, the Japanese grocery store and natural broth shop in Greenpoint (50 Norman Avenue), is kicking off a new weekend dinner series spotlighting the slurpy-ready stuff.

Following their popular Oden Omakase series, the Brooklyn specialty store will feature Inaniwa-style udon noodles, a regional specialty of the Akita Prefecture of northern Japan that are "delicately thin and flat, known to be super smooth and silky on the palate, perfect for the warmer season." As the Dashi Okume crew wrote on their Instagram, " To produce this delicious udon, skilled artisans go through four processes of kneading, twisting, stretching, and drying. Particularly, the technique called 'Ayakake,' where the dough is stretched thinly by hand, creates an incredibly smooth texture, pleasant mouthfeel, and an unexpected firmness despite its thickness."

Offered every Friday and Saturday evenings (seatings will begin at 8pm), the shop's Udon & Dashi Omakase will feature a seven-course tasting menu "that showcases the rich possibilities of dashi as a dashi store and fish from Toyosu in Japan, as we originate from the fish market," the team posted on social. T he noodles will act as the main, served with two types of tsuyu dipping sauce and Hakusen hon mirin.

Though the menu will change depending on the availability of ingredients, diners can expect dishes like a fried fish course (like a Hatahata Karaage, another specialty of Akita), as well as a bozushi (pressed sushi) item of the day, such as mackerel from Toyosu fish market flavored with Akazu red vinegar and Japanese mustard karashi. And, of course, there will be desserts, like a house-made yuzu sorbet.

The udon pop-up menu is priced at $85 per person, while a sake pairing is also available as an optional add-on for $50. Reservations can be made for Dashi Okume's Udon & Dashi Omakase series over on Resy.