David Chang’s popular L.A. restaurant is popping up in NYC for a limited time

One of the most renowned and social media-friendly restaurants in Los Angeles, Majordōmo, helmed by celebrity chef and Momofuku emperor David Chang, is coming to New York for a limited time—sort of.

The folks at Majordōmo have teamed up with their Momofuku family at Noodle Bar and Bāng Bar on two unique dishes that will be available at the latter two restaurants for a few weeks.

At Noodle Bar—both the East Village location at 171 First Avenue by 11th Street and the uptown one at 10 Columbus Circle—diners can order a smoked prime rib bun with au jus horseradish cream, a dish that comes with two buns, for $26 now through March 31 while supplies last. Keep in mind that the dish is available for dinner downtown and for lunch uptown.

The two teams have also created a ginger soy marinated roasted beef spit with kimchi vinaigrette, pickled onion, jalapeno, cabbage and sesame seeds, served at Bāng Bar, also at 10 Columbus Circle, from March 27 through April 10. The special beef offering can be ordered inside the eatery's signature U Wrap (a freshly made flatbread) or Fold Up (a clamshell of homemade flatbread).

Given the borderline obsessive fandom that anything pertaining to the Momofuku brand enjoys, we expect the items to sell out every day—so make sure you set up a reminder to head to either restaurant when the time is right.

And if, by any chance, you’re not able to enjoy the culinary collaboration this time around, you should definitely try Majordōmo on your next visit to L.A.