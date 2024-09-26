After a couple of weeks of dry weather and beautiful, perfect fall-like days, New Yorkers should brace themselves for a bit of rain: forecasters are expecting a hefty amount of showers today through Sunday—with a bit of respite tomorrow, Friday.

According to The Weather Channel, city dwellers should carry an umbrella all day long today, with the chance of precipitation "off and on" overnight as well. Tomorrow, although cloudy and chilly, is looking pretty dry. On Saturday, though, temperatures will likely fall to the low 60s, with the chance of showers climbing up to 50%. Things are looking more or less the same on Sunday as well.

As annoying as that sounds, the conditions make for the perfect weekend to sit at home, order some take out and binge-watch the much-anticipated new Netflix rom-com show Nobody Wants This, starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell.

But if a bit of water doesn't scare you (a true New Yorker!), consider consulting our guide to the best things to do in New York on a rainy day and our list of top bars with fireplaces—because there's nothing quite like sipping a Manhattan in front of a crackling fire while it is pouring outside.

Dare we say it? Happy fall—and almost winter—New York!