The most ravishing afternoon tea service in New York can currently be found amid the sparkling crystal and plush furniture of the Grand Salon at the Baccarat Hotel. Elegant and elevated while still remaining eminently comfortable, the experience is best enjoyed over a leisurely few hours.
The tea services are all named for historical figures with a connection to the Baccarat brand. The Prince of Wales service ($140) provides a classic English tea complete with delectable savory bites (like lobster caviar and seasonal quiche) alongside delightful sweet confections (warm homemade scones, honey lavender cake). A children's tea called Le Petit Prince is available with hot chocolate for $80. Book here.