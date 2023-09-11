New York
Timeout

Photograph: Courtesy Evan Sung / Baccarat Hotel New York

The best afternoon tea NYC has to offer

Sip on afternoon tea NYC-style at these restaurants and cafes with scones, sandwiches and all the traditional trappings.

Written by
Will Gleason
&
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Contributors
Rheanna O’Neil Bellomo
&
Abby Carney
Afternoon tea in NYC is for those who fancy a scone or crumpet alongside a piping hot kettle of tea as a midday pick-me-up. It may be old hat to chase the yawns away with iced coffee and hot java at the best coffee shops in NYC, but the luxury of tea o’clock serves the same function while making you feel like royalty. From hotel restaurants to proper teahouses, here’s where to go for the best afternoon tea NYC’s got to offer.

Best afternoon tea in NYC

The Grand Salon at the Baccarat
Photograph: Courtesy Baccarat Hotel

1. The Grand Salon at the Baccarat

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Upper East Side
  • price 3 of 4

The most ravishing afternoon tea service in New York can currently be found amid the sparkling crystal and plush furniture of the Grand Salon at the Baccarat Hotel. Elegant and elevated while still remaining eminently comfortable, the experience is best enjoyed over a leisurely few hours.

The tea services are all named for historical figures with a connection to the Baccarat brand. The Prince of Wales service ($140) provides a classic English tea complete with delectable savory bites (like lobster caviar and seasonal quiche) alongside delightful sweet confections (warm homemade scones, honey lavender cake). A children's tea called Le Petit Prince is available with hot chocolate for $80. Book here.

Read more
The Palm Court at the Plaza
Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman

2. The Palm Court at the Plaza

  • Restaurants
  • Tea rooms
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

The iconic atrium at the Plaza offers a truly resplendant afternoon tea. Long an timelessly elegant spot for tea, The Palm Court features potted plants, ceiling-high palm trees, trellis detailing, custom furnishings and a soaring stained-glass dome.

The posh service includes leaves from across the globe such as Earl Grey, lavenger oolong, icy mint, and sencha superior. Plus, dine on sandwiches, scones and sweets. Pricing ranges from $118-$128/person and you can add on champagne for an extra fee.

A tribute to the hotel’s literary heroine, the Eloise tea includes a collection of childhood-favorite sandwiches and savories like bite-size peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cupcakes and candied apples. This children's tea costs $90/child aged 12 and under.

Reservations are availabe here.

Read more
Book online
Mandarin Oriental
Photograph: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental | Afternoon tea service.

3. Mandarin Oriental

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

Afternoon tea is now available year-round on the Mandarin Oriental's 35th floor with delectable treats and stunning views of Central Park. 

Mandarin Oriental’s afternoon tea, served from noon-2pm daily, features a selection of tea sandwiches (don’t miss the black truffle and organic egg salad on brioche), scones served with lemon curd, and other sweet treats (like lemon tarts and madeleines). 

Each guest can pick their own tea, served in an individual kettle. Teas on the menu right now include organic wild strawberry, ginger yuzu, and Rudd Barrel cabernet tea. The tea list and experience will be updated seasonally, with new themed treats and displays all served on regal displays.  

Afternoon tea costs $110 per person or $140 with a glass of champagne. Here's how to book

Read more
Blue Box Cafe
Photograph: Teddy Wolff

4. Blue Box Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

If you moved to New York to follow in the footsteps of Holly Golightly, Carrie Bradshaw or Blair Waldorf, you’ll feel right at home in the teal Barbie DreamHouse; the windows face Central Park, the walls are painted the patented Tiffany blue, and the brand’s fine bone china sits prettily on every table. Newly renovated, Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe gleams even more brightly now. 

With Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud at the helm, expect to be wowed by this menu of tea sandwiches (like the egg and watercress), scones, coookies (canelé, macaron, coconut rocher) and even more pastries (peach eton mess, dulce de leche éclair, pistachio succès, dark chocolate & raspberry cube). Book here for $98/person.

Read more
The Russian Tea Room
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp / Shannon M.

5. The Russian Tea Room

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

This reborn socialite center has never looked—or tasted—better. Nostalgia buffs will be happy to hear that nothing’s happened to the gilded-bird friezes or the famously tacky crystal-bear aquarium.

Take your afternoon tea in the glitzy confines from 11:30am to 4:30pm daily, with brews ranging from classic English breakfast to rooibos chai, and accompaniments like assorted scones, petits fours and sandwiches (sturgeon with dill and sour cream, curried chicken salad).

Choose from classic, vegetarian, gluten-free and children’s menus for $95/person, bookable here.

Read more
Book online
Alice’s Tea Cup
Caroline Voagen Nelson

6. Alice’s Tea Cup

  • Restaurants
  • Tea rooms
  • Upper East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Wander into this sequestered basement and you’ll be transported to a story land inspired by Lewis Carroll. First, pass through the quirky gift boutique/bakeshop, where you can browse Wonderland-themed knickknacks along with dense, delicious scones and muffins. Proceed further and you’ll discover a sweet room serving big brunch plates (sandwiches, salads, eggs) and the full teatime monty. It’s a fairy tale indeed.

With three locations in Manhattan, there are now plenty of options for Alice's delightful decadence. Afternoon tea options range from $39 to $77 per person — some even come with unlimited scones and sandwiches! 

Read more
Lady Mendl’s
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Elaine H

7. Lady Mendl’s

  • Restaurants
  • Tea rooms
  • Gramercy
  • price 3 of 4

Inspired by Elsie de Wolfe, famed socialite and former neighbor of 56 Irving Place, the rooms of this brownstone (an inn since 1994) are decorated in parlor pinks, soft greens and florals, with antiques tucked into every corner.

The fancy five-course tea service includes a sampling of tea sandwiches (cucumber, salmon with cream cheese, goat cheese with sun-dried tomato) and scones to smear with raspberry preserves and clotted cream — plus cookies, cakes and dainty petit fours. It’s all accompanied by a pot of tea, naturally, or you can opt for a demurely rebellious cocktail like the Pink Lady (gin, grapefruit, Cointreau). Book afternoon tea service for $78/person.

Read more
Order online
King’s Carriage House
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Alex G.

8. King’s Carriage House

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Upper East Side
  • price 2 of 4

For weekends when afternoon tea is the perfect non-brunch, the $38 service at this two-story European manor-style restaurant is a crowd-pleaser — minus the crowds. Three dining rooms serve as few as 12 or as many as 32, so even a full house feels intimate.

Opt for the traditional set (tea sandwiches, warm scones, lemon curd squares, shortbread) or splurge or the champagne version. There are plenty of vegetarian options here, plus special menus for the holidays. Dine indoors at the manor, at the outdoor cafe or take your treats to-go. 

Read more
The Carlyle
Photograph: Yelp / The Carlyle Hotel

9. The Carlyle

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 4 of 4

Opened in 1930 as a residential hotel, the elegant Carlyle is best known for its classy cabaret room, Café Carlyle, and Bemelmans Bar, which features charming murals by Madeline creator Ludwig Bemelmans.

The Gallery dining room serves a daily afternoon tea with a selection of tea sandwiches, apple cinnamon scones, traditional scones, double cream, mixed berry preserves, and a selection of mini pastries for $90/person. Or add some bubbly for an extra $15.

Read more
Check prices
Tea & Sympathy

10. Tea & Sympathy

  • Restaurants
  • Tea rooms
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

This cozy but cramped restaurant (think Grandma’s living room—if she were British and had a fondness for tiny tables) serves U.K. comfort food that satiates locals and ex-pats. You’ll find the usual suspects: bangers and mash, Welsh rarebit, assorted pasties and shepherd’s pie. Be sure to visit the adjoining shop for British imports ranging from Cadbury chocolates to ornate teapots perfect for brewing a traditional “cuppa.”

The solid afternoon tea spread for $50/person includes finger sandwiches, cakes and scones to accompany your fresh pot. 

Read more
Book online
Cha An Japanese Tea House
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Fernando G.

11. Cha An Japanese Tea House

  • Restaurants
  • Tea rooms
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

You have to climb a flight of stairs and peek behind a curtain to find this tranquil teahouse, which offers a succession of deftly crafted plates accompanied by a thoughtful list of teas and sake. Each night features two special “sets” that take you from an amuse-bouche like creamy soy-milk quiche or seven-grain rice porridge through a selection of tiny bites (pickled eggplant, tofu and seaweed salad, marinated lotus root), to entrées such as tea-smoked salmon with sliced radish, Dijon mustard and tarragon. It's a great escape from the East Village crowds.

Read more
BG at Bergdorf Goodman
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp / Aeeza L.

12. BG at Bergdorf Goodman

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Hungry East Side shoppers can enjoy sweeping park views and delicious treats in the posh turquoise-and-olive-hued café on the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman. Tea service is offered aiy from 11:30am to 5pm inside the buttoned-up dining room includes dainty macarons, tea cakes, scones, and views overlooking Central Park South.

Read more
