Sip on afternoon tea NYC-style at these restaurants and cafes with scones, sandwiches and all the traditional trappings.

Afternoon tea in NYC is for those who fancy a scone or crumpet alongside a piping hot kettle of tea as a midday pick-me-up. It may be old hat to chase the yawns away with iced coffee and hot java at the best coffee shops in NYC, but the luxury of tea o’clock serves the same function while making you feel like royalty. From hotel restaurants to proper teahouses, here’s where to go for the best afternoon tea NYC’s got to offer.

