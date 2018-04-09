Designs released for a giant new skyscraper coming to Brooklyn

Downtown Brooklyn is in the middle of a veritable skyscraper boom. Construction kicked off last year on the 73-story 9 DeKalb Avenue building, which will rise 1,066 feet and be the borough’s tallest when it tops off. Earlier this year, construction began on the 68-story Brooklyn Point tower, which will be Brooklyn’s second-tallest building, located just a block away from its taller counterpart. And another 74-story tower is currently under review for 80 Flatbush Avenue, which has drawn intense scrutiny from community groups in Fort Greene and other surrounding neighborhoods.

On Monday, renderings for another new building in the area were released, hinting that the rush of new skyscraper projects in downtown Brooklyn is only beginning. The new structure will be located at 11 Hoyt Street and is being developed by Tishman Speyer. The company brought on Chicago-based architecture group Studio Gang, which has designed other notable projects like the 82-story Aqua Tower in Chicago and the mind-bending Kaohsiung Maritime Cultural & Pop Music Center in Taiwan. The studio is helmed by Jeanne Gang, who was awarded a MacArthur “Genius” grant in 2011.

The new building will clock in at 51 stories—an exact height has yet to be announced. The tower will include more than 480 apartments and upward of 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. Its exterior includes a wave-like design, which has become Studio Gang’s calling card of sorts.

“11 Hoyt is destined to become Downtown Brooklyn’s most desirable new address. We are honored to collaborate with such a talented group of globally minded and innovative design partners to launch our first ground-up condominium offering in New York City,” Tishman Speyer’s CEO Rob Speyer said in a statement. “The combination of 11 Hoyt’s world-class design, unmatched amenity space and convenient, highly coveted location make this development truly one-of-a-kind.”

The new tower will play a major role in transforming the Brooklyn skyline. And while community advocates like the Fort Greene Association are bemoaning the new super-tall structures for their potential impact on congestion, quality of life and the overall aesthetic of the neighborhood, it doesn’t look like anything is going to slow down this development trend.

Check out more renderings for the new building below.

Rendering: Courtesy Tishman Speyer

