Levain Bakery pick-up window in Astoria
Photograph: Courtesy of Levain Bakery

Did you know that there is a Levain Bakery cookie pickup window in Astoria?

It's right next to the company's cookie commissary!

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan
Although it has been open since February of 2023, we just found out about a cookie pick-up window operated by the phenomenal Levain Bakery in Astoria and we must share it with the world.

Found adjacent to the company’s cookie commissary at 9-20 35th Avenue in Queens, the destination serves freshly made treats available for pick-up or delivery through third-party apps like DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub.

There are seven cookies on the menu here: chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, two chip chocolate chip, vegan and gluten-free chocolate chip walnut and caramel coconut chocolate chip. 

Drink-wise, you can opt for regular milk, chocolate milk, bottled flat or sparkling water.

Just in case you need a touch of java with your sweet fix, though, you can also purchase Devocion coffee beans (an excellent choice) here and just head home to make yourself a nice cup.

While at it: grab one of the tote bags on sale—Levain Bakery is a quintessential New York business, after all, and walking around with one will obviously give you street cred.

Although the Astoria pick-up window is the only one of its kind in NYC, Levain Bakery, voted the most popular bakery in the U.S. just last year, operates a total of seven more traditional brick-and-mortar shops around the city, including the company's original location on West 74th Street and a brand-new address in the Flatiron District at 2 West 18th Street by Fifth Avenue.

The bakery has come a long way, fully embodying the sort of trajectory that New York businesses have always hoped to achieve.

As fans of the now-iconic chain know, co-founders Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald started baking six-ounce cookies made with simple, high-quality ingredients as a post-race treat when they were training for triathlons. They began selling the dessert and, after noticing how quickly they would sell out, decided to open a small bread shop on West 74th Street in 1995. Fast-forward nearly three decades and here we are today, chatting about a dessert empire. 

