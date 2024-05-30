Did you know that there is a Levain Bakery cookie pickup window in Astoria?

It's right next to the company's cookie commissary!

Although it has been open since February of 2023, we just found out about a cookie pick-up window operated by the phenomenal Levain Bakery in Astoria and we must share it with the world.

Found adjacent to the company’s cookie commissary at 9-20 35th Avenue in Queens, the destination serves freshly made treats available for pick-up or delivery through third-party apps like DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub.

There are seven cookies on the menu here: chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, two chip chocolate chip, vegan and gluten-free chocolate chip walnut and caramel coconut chocolate chip.

Drink-wise, you can opt for regular milk, chocolate milk, bottled flat or sparkling water.

Just in case you need a touch of java with your sweet fix, though, you can also purchase Devocion coffee beans (an excellent choice) here and just head home to make yourself a nice cup.

While at it: grab one of the tote bags on sale—Levain Bakery is a quintessential New York business, after all, and walking around with one will obviously give you street cred.

Although the Astoria pick-up window is the only one of its kind in NYC, Levain Bakery, voted the most popular bakery in the U.S. just last year, operates a total of seven more traditional brick-and-mortar shops around the city, including the company's original location on West 74th Street and a brand-new address in the Flatiron District at 2 West 18th Street by Fifth Avenue.

The bakery has come a long way, fully embodying the sort of trajectory that New York businesses have always hoped to achieve.

As fans of the now-iconic chain know, co-founders Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald started baking six-ounce cookies made with simple, high-quality ingredients as a post-race treat when they were training for triathlons. They began selling the dessert and, after noticing how quickly they would sell out, decided to open a small bread shop on West 74th Street in 1995. Fast-forward nearly three decades and here we are today, chatting about a dessert empire.