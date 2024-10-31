Back in 2008, Amanda Cohen banked on the power of plant-forward cuisine with the opening of Dirt Candy. Clearly, she was on to something, receiving nods from the James Beard Awards and her restaurant earned a Michelin star, becoming only one of two vegetarian restaurants in NYC to achieve the honor. Celebrating its 16th year in service, the restaurant is throwing a sweet 16 bash.

This week, head to the Lower East Side to check out Dirt Candy’s Sweet 16 Birthday Bash. Throwing celebrations from now until the weekend, the restaurant is reviving old classics, hosting cocktail shindigs and even bringing back its brunch to celebrate its coming of age.

In need of Halloween plans? With two seatings on Halloween night, the restaurant is going all out with a cocktail party, digging up some of its greatest hits like Korean fried broccoli, carrot sliders and Brussels sprout tacos. Meanwhile, beer nerds will appreciate the return of The Great Canadian Beer Hall on November 1. Alongside copious amounts of Canadian brews, guests can nosh on Bloody Caesars and a Dirt Candy dupe of Sneaky Dee's nachos from Toronto. While tables are first come first serve, Global Access Dining Members can grab snag a reserved spot. Closing out the weekend in the best way possible, Dirt Candy is reviving its brunch for one day only. The Unbeatable Brunch will have Spinach Croque Monsieur, Egg on Egg Sandwich and more on their a la carte menu. So come on down and celebrate the big day with the birthday girl, er, restaurant.