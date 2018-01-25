  • News
DŌ is giving away free cookie dough today for its birthday

By Alyson Penn Posted: Thursday January 25 2018, 11:04am

Photograph: Kelsey Dubinsky
Cookie doughs at DŌ

It's officially been one year since opened its doors in Greenwich Village, and who knows how many hours people have spent since waiting in line for scoops.

But like any bright-eyed resident freshly moved into the Village, the DŌ team is throwing itself an all-day birthday bash. Starting now, get a free cup of the Munchie Madness cookie dough flavor with any purchase. While the Munchie Madness flavor isn't currently listed on the site, it appears to have some M&M's, a chocolate-covered potato chip and torched marshmallow.

Either way, grab your hat and mittens. There's going to be a line.

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 158 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

