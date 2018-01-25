DŌ is giving away free cookie dough today for its birthday

It's officially been one year since DŌ opened its doors in Greenwich Village, and who knows how many hours people have spent since waiting in line for scoops.

But like any bright-eyed resident freshly moved into the Village, the DŌ team is throwing itself an all-day birthday bash. Starting now, get a free cup of the Munchie Madness cookie dough flavor with any purchase. While the Munchie Madness flavor isn't currently listed on the site, it appears to have some M&M's, a chocolate-covered potato chip and torched marshmallow.

Either way, grab your hat and mittens. There's going to be a line.

