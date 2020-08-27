Dominique Ansel announced his September Cronut today

Dominique Ansel’s Cronuts still remain a hit ever since he debuted the first one in May 2013. It’s impossible to keep track of all the past monthly flavors (Ansel never repeats a recipe), but just in time for all the pumpkin spice latte fans out there, September’s croissant-doughnut hybrid was announced today and it sounds perfect for fall.

Starting September 1st, you can order the Pumpkin and Rice Pudding Cronut ($6). This sweet treat is filled with a satiny pumpkin ganache and velvety rice pudding ganache with cinnamon sugar sprinkled all over the outside. You can find them at the Soho location (don’t be surprised if there’s a line, especially with social distancing) or you can place an order online up to two weeks in advance for pick-up.

Ansel has released pumpkin flavors in New York twice before: Pumpkin Chai (pumpkin ganache, chai ganache) in October 2014 and Pumpkin Cranberry (pumpkin ganache, cranberry jam, nutmeg sugar) in October 2017.

This announcement brings to mind how Starbucks released its viral hit PSL a few days ago on August 25th, the earliest it’s ever done so. The fall staple at the global coffee chain also includes items like pumpkin cream cheese muffins and pumpkin scones.

Everything is handmade at Dominique Ansel’s menu, though. There’s a limited amount of Cronuts and that’s why you often still see lines outside his bakery.

Most popular on Time Out

- The 10 types of New Yorkers that have emerged from quarantine

- The most stunning outdoor dining spaces in NYC

- The Metropolitan Opera streams full Verdi classics every night this week

- The 10 best road trips from NYC

- The best Labor Day Weekend getaways near NYC

Share the story