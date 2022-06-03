The “Around the World” pastry collection is fashioned after food destinations.

Although travel is once again more common than it was two years ago, it's complicated. Tickets are expensive, hubs are chaotic and the stakes fly much higher than airplane food jokes ever did. So, even if you can book a trip on a whim, pleasure can feel like business. One sweet solution is to take an adventure through the wonderful world of baked goods instead.

Today, Friday, June 3, NYC’s famed Dominique Ansel Bakery, known all over the globe for its trompe-l'œil desserts, releases its “Around the World” pastry collection, created to evoke destinations near and far.

“We've all missed traveling over the past two years and are excited the world's opening up again, so we wanted to pay tribute to some of our favorite food destinations worldwide,” a press release reads.

The new line includes six realistic interpretations of foods inspired by varied locales rendered in all manner of magnificent ingredients. The collection is only available at Dominique Ansel Bakery in Soho until July 21. See the full list of goodies below.

“Italian Burrata” with mascarpone mousse, fresh basil, strawberry compote, and an olive oil biscuit.

“Japanese Soufflé Pancakes” with maple mousse, caramelized bananas, pecan feuilletine and salted mascarpone cream.

“French Brie Cheesecake” with brie mousse cheesecake and sablé Breton.

"Hong Kong Lemon Juice Box” with bergamot lemon curd, Earl Grey mascarpone mousse, crispy white chocolate feuilletine and an almond biscuit.

“Mexican Taco” with sweet corn crémeux, milk chocolate mousse, flourless chocolate sponge cake and lime gelée in a sweet corn sablé cookie shell.

“Thai Mango Sticky Rice” with vanilla rice pudding and fresh mango compote.

“Haute Dog ” with raspberry crémeux, coconut-infused biscuit à la cuillère, passionfruit curd and shredded coconut.