Dough, Utz and Mike’s Hot Honey collab on a ‘sweet heat’ doughnut

New Yorkers will find any reason to celebrate with food, and Saturday, August 19, offers up two of them: to spotlight both National Honeybee Day and National Potato Day, beloved NYC bakery chain Dough Doughnuts is partnering up with two popular brands, Utz and Mike’s Hot Honey, for a sweet-and-spicy limited-edition treat.

The special "Hot Honey Mango DoughnUTZ” dresses up Dough’s signature fluffy yeast-doughnut base with a hot honey mango glaze, crushed Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Potato Chips and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey. Capping off the doughnut creation is a whipped cream cheese-covered doughnut hole and a crispy hot honey potato chip on top. The dessert is a play on Utz’s own Mike’s Hot Honey potato chips, which initially launched as a limited-time offering in May but was added to the brand’s permanent chip lineup due to customer popularity.

“People have been loving our Utz Mike’s Hot Honey Potato Chips, and this fun collaboration with Dough offers us a whole new way to share a new favorite flavor,” said Korlin Serauskis, VP of Brand Marketing at Utz Brands, Inc. “It also gives us an opportunity to work with another company that—like Mike’s—shares our bond with New York and our search for craveable tastes.”

Photograph: courtesy of Mike’s Hot Honey, Dough and UTZ

Steve Klein, the owner of Dough Doughnuts, said of the special-edition sweet: “Our staff has truly outdone itself this time with this one-of-kind-recipe, and we’re expecting hungry New Yorkers to be delighted by this tantalizing flavor profile.”

Local sweet tooths can try out the Hot Honey Mango DoughnUTZ for themselves at the following NYC locations. Along with the doughnut, the first 50 purchases at each location will receive a free bag of Utz Mike's Hot Honey Chips and a bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to keep the spicy-and-sweet snacking going: