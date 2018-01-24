Drink boozy hot chocolate and eat s’mores in these secret, cozy tents in NYC

When it's winter in NYC, New Yorkers crave comfortable and cozy surroundings, which explains why folks go gaga over bars with fireplaces. Toasty, fire-lit drinking dens are lovely, but Arlo Soho is raising the bar to help you lead your best hygge life.

The Soho hotel has teamed up with camping experts from Tentrr to create Camp Arlo, a secluded, outdoor space where guests and visitors can relax inside heated tents decorated with wintry accents. Play old-school board game while sipping warm cocktails such as boozy hot chocolate, hot toddies and flavored shotskis provided by Arlo Liquor Bar. And it wouldn't be a traditional “camp” without s'mores, which are also included on the menu.

The tents can be reserved for groups up to six through the end of March. Either call Arlo Soho or Harold's Meat + Three (the hotel's restaurant) to reserve for large parties. Walk-ins can be seated in the courtyard, too.

Check out the full menu below!

