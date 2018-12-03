Drink cocktails and eat waffles inside rainbow-colored rooftop igloos this winter

Think there's only one place to drink inside rooftop igloos this summer? This is New York City...think again. The seasonal igloos at 230 Fifth are back until May 2019. Perched 21-stories-high atop the rooftop bar, you can drink in the clear "igloos" with views of midtown and the Empire State Building.

And unlike other wintery pop-ups, there are no reservations required or entrance fees for any of the 17 igloos. You'll even be able to share with strangers so you can make new snow-day friends (uh, can you think of a better meet-cute?). Each igloo can seat 22 guests at a time, and if you have to wait for one, the staff will hand you red robes to stay warm. While snuggled up, order cocktails from the bar and waffles and hot chocolate from the Waffle Shack pop-up. For more photos pf the space, see below:

Photograph: Courtesy 230 Fifth

Photograph: Courtesy 230 Fifth