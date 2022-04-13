New York
Timeout

Essex Pearl
Photograph: Courtesy of Essex Pearl

Essex Pearl reopens at The Market Line

And you can choose your own lobster or crab.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Three years after first opening, closing and opening once more at the Lower East Side’s sprawling Market Line food and drink emporium, Essex Pearl will relaunch service once more after a refresh that began last December. 

Tonight, on Wednesday, April 13, the seafood spot gets to swimming again. Its appearance is unchanged, anchoring a large space with a wrap-around counter on the food hall’s subterranean level, but its chef and menu are brand new. 

Essex Pearl
Photograph: Courtesy of Essex Pearl

Chef Daniel Le, previously of Hanoi House and top 2020 restaurant The Tyger, now leads the kitchen. The new menu “celebrates Southeast Asia's culinary heritage–from the colorful seaside towns of Indonesia, the bold flavor of Thailand, the alluring Vietnam, to the modern melting pot of Singapore, all packaged in a contemporary New York City setting,” a press release reads. 

The new menu includes raw preparations like shrimp ceviche, steak tartare and a variety of oysters, grilled prawn or cumin lamb skewers, Indonesian fried chicken and large plates like a crispy whole fish, surf and turf and live tank lobster and Dungeness crab for the smallest possible DIY lift to your dinner. Signature cocktails, beer and wine are also available. 

Essex Pearl is located on the lower level of Essex Market at 88 Essex Street. It is open Wednesday-Sunday from 5pm-10pm. 

