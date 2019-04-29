Everything new you need to know about camping on Governors Island

Looks like camping on Governors Island will be even more glamorous this season!

Last year, we told you that New York's car-free oasis would host guests overnight thanks to upscale camping company Collective Retreats. We tried it out, answered all your questions and came to the conclusion that it's a pretty cool way to spend a night in New York. And the views of the Statue of Liberty at sunrise and sunset ain't bad either!

Starting May 1, the popular lodging option returns, and it will be even better thanks to some snazzy new additions and perks. For starters, guests have the opportunity to take a private boat ride around New York Harbor (equipped with a chef-made picnic basket) with a group of no more than eight people.

Once July hits, there's going to be a new brunch and bar option at Three Peaks Lodge, which is considered the camping grounds' main lobby. The lodge will be open to the public for dinner and weekend brunch, and serves a bounty of seafood like clams, shellfish and fluke as well as other Mediterranean dishes.

If you don't want to sleep overnight but still want to partake in the camping festivities, every Saturday, Collective Retreats and Governors Island are hosting a ticketed event ($25/day) called Field Day open to all—not just those with tents—starting May 18.

During Field Day, folks can play lawn games like croquet, fly kites and take dance classes. There will also be arts and crafts from creating a macramé piece to hat-making. Most importantly, the Collective Retreats bar, campfire and s'mores will be accessible too.

For more information including how to book your stay, visit collectiveretreats.com.

