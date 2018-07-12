We answer all your questions about the new 'glamping' on Governors Island

You no longer have to trek hours to the Hudson Valley to sleep in a tent. The glamping hospitality group, Collective Retreats (which has locations in Yellowstone, Vail, Sonoma, Hill Country and Hudson Valley), has set up a permanent camp on the western side of Governors Island. But we know what you're thinking, "How the hell does this work?" Here's the breakdown:

What is this Collective Retreat, exactly?

It's essentially a man-made "glampsite" sandwiched right between The Hills park and the ziplining station on Governors Island. The grounds consist of a front lawn, restaurant, fire pit, 27 "Journey" tents and 10 "Summit" tents. Full disclosure: The space was once a gravel pit for EDM concerts, so it's not super green yet (the grass is still growing in). However, if you're into dreamy sunsets, it can't get better than the glow over downtown Manhattan, Hudson River and Statue of Liberty at dusk.

Does this mean I'll be sleeping on the ground?

No. The luxe Summit tents resemble a Scandinavian-designed retreat in Kenya, with a West Elm-decor style and en suite bathrooms with a rain shower head, French press coffee maker (with rotating roasts) and a little sitting area. The Journey tents sit on the other side of the site and and are packed together for a community feel. Those campers share trailer bathrooms with private showers, but each tent has a queen or two single beds, bedside outlets, coffee and chairs.

What else is there?

Aside from all the things to do on Governors Island, glamping guests can take part in sunrise and sunset yoga classes and movie screenings right on the campground. And if you're not a guest, the main lawn and restaurant are open to the public as long as the island is open. The lawn is dotted with grills, lounge chairs and outdoor games like croquet and corn hole.

Where can I get foodz?

If you want to eat, you can buy the BBQ-In-A-Box kits to grill right on the front lawn, or dine at the restaurant Three Peaks. The tent-style eatery offers an upscale prix-fixe menu for dinner, or a la carte dishes sourced from local farmers. Additionally, there will be a s'mores around the campfire just for guests each night.

So.. what do we do when the park closes?

When the park closes, all guests have to return to the grounds. BUT, in the morning, they will have exclusive access to whole island (roughly 7am to 10am) before everyone else arrives.

Can I even afford to camp in NYC?

Kinda. The Journey tents are selling for as low as $75 per night if you're a New York local. If not, they start at $150 (not bad), while Summit tents start at $450.

Great. Now show me the pics!

You got it.

