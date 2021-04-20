Exciting news: Those mini backyards are coming back to Pier 17 this summer

Although they officially open on May 3, you can already reserve one.

Remember those mini backyards on the waterfront at Pier 17 that delighted New Yorkers last summer? Well, they're coming back!

The Greens, as the destination is dubbed, is made up of 28 mini lawns that are 14x14 square feet in size and seat up to eight people each. Each pod it outfitted with a Yeti Cooler, cabana-style lounge chairs, a USB charger and an umbrella.

Scanning a QR code on your phone will catapult you to a delicious-looking, touch-less menu of summer treats, including an everything-crusted Bavarian soft pretzel, a shaved onion smashed burger, lamb kebabs, and PopBar popsicles, among others. Yes, there will also obviously be cocktails on offer. You can check out the full food and drink menu right here.

Just like last year, there will also be a giant LED screen set up alongside a slew of backyard games, from Jenga to cornhole, bocce and more.

The best part? The views, of course. You'll revel in the lower Manhattan skyline while safe and socially distanced from the other New Yorkers around you. It doesn't get better than this.

Although the space, which was home to a vast array of adorable tiny cabins over the winter, will officially transform back into a giant backyard on May 3, folks can already reserve their lawn on the destination's website right here. Except for the first two weeks of operation, new dates will be released every Monday at 10am for the following week's slots, so you'll definitely have the chance to secure yourself one at some point.

As for timing, The Greens will be open NOON-11pm on Mondays through Wednesdays and 11am-11pm on Thursdays through Sundays, weather permitting.

Say it with us: is it summer yet?

