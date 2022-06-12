The 75th annual Tony Awards ceremony, honoring the best of the 2021–22 Broadway season Broadway season, is being held on Sunday, June 12, at Radio City Music Hall and broadcast live across the country by CBS. Earlier this week, we predicted that A Strange Loop, Company, The Lehman Trilogy and Take Me Out would win the top show honors, and they did, with Company and the Lehman Trilogy tying for the most wins with five apiece, followed by MJ with four. Here are the full results.
BEST MUSICAL
Girl from the North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
Six
WINNER A Strange Loop
BEST PLAY
Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage
Hangmen by Martin McDonagh
WINNER The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power
The Minutes by Tracy Letts
Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
Caroline, or Change
WINNER Company
The Music Man
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
WINNER Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind
BEST SCORE
Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night
Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare, Paradise Square
Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset
WINNER Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square
Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country
Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night
WINNER Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop
Lynn Nottage, MJ
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
WINNER Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
WINNER Myles Frost, MJ
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
WINNER Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY
WINNER Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
WINNER Patti LuPone, Company
Jennifer Simard, Company
BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
WINNER Matt Doyle, Company
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
Rachel Dratch, POTUS
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls…
WINNER Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Julie White, POTUS
Kara Young, Clyde's
BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
WINNER Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
WINNER Marianne Elliott, Company
Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls…
WINNER Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H.
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls…
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six
Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square
WINNER Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
WINNER Bunny Christie, Company
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY
Beowulf Boritt, POTUS
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
WINNER Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
William Ivey Long, Diana
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
WINNER Gabriella Slade, Six
Paul Tazewell, MJ
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY
WINNER Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
Sarafina Bush, for colored girls…
Jane Greenwood, Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's
Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, Six
Donald Holder, Paradise Square
WINNER Natasha Katz, MJ
Bradley King, Flying over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls…
WINNER Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Simon Baker, Girl from the North Country
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
Paul Gatehouse, Six
Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
WINNER Gareth Owen, MJ
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY
Justin Ellington, for colored girls…
WINNER Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Nick Powell, The Lehman Trilogy
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
BEST ORCHESTRATIONS
David Cullan, Company
Tom Curran, Six
WINNER Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ
HONORARY AWARDS
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Angela Lansbury
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Robert E. Wankel
Special Tony Award
James C. Nicola
Regional Theatre Tony Award
Court Theatre
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC)
Broadway For All
Emily Grishman
Feinstein’s/54 Below
United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE