Broadway is honoring the best of the 2021–2022 season on Sunday, June 12. Who are the night's big winners?

The 75th annual Tony Awards ceremony, honoring the best of the 2021–22 Broadway season Broadway season, is being held on Sunday, June 12, at Radio City Music Hall and broadcast live across the country by CBS. Earlier this week, we predicted that A Strange Loop, Company, The Lehman Trilogy and Take Me Out would win the top show honors, and they did, with Company and the Lehman Trilogy tying for the most wins with five apiece, followed by MJ with four. Here are the full results.

BEST MUSICAL

Girl from the North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

Six

WINNER A Strange Loop

BEST PLAY

Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage

Hangmen by Martin McDonagh

WINNER The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini and Ben Power

The Minutes by Tracy Letts

Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Caroline, or Change

WINNER Company

The Music Man

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

WINNER Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

BEST SCORE

Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, Mr. Saturday Night

Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare, Paradise Square

Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset

WINNER Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square

Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night

WINNER Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

Lynn Nottage, MJ

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

WINNER Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

WINNER Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

WINNER Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY

WINNER Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

WINNER Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

WINNER Matt Doyle, Company

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Rachel Dratch, POTUS

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls…

WINNER Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Julie White, POTUS

Kara Young, Clyde's

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

WINNER Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

WINNER Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls…

WINNER Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls…

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Six

Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

WINNER Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

WINNER Bunny Christie, Company

Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

WINNER Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

William Ivey Long, Diana

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

WINNER Gabriella Slade, Six

Paul Tazewell, MJ

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

WINNER Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls…

Jane Greenwood, Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, Six

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

WINNER Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls…

WINNER Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Simon Baker, Girl from the North Country

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Paul Gatehouse, Six

Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

WINNER Gareth Owen, MJ

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Justin Ellington, for colored girls…

WINNER Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Nick Powell, The Lehman Trilogy

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

David Cullan, Company

Tom Curran, Six

WINNER Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

HONORARY AWARDS

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Angela Lansbury

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Robert E. Wankel

Special Tony Award

James C. Nicola

Regional Theatre Tony Award

Court Theatre

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC)

Broadway For All

Emily Grishman

Feinstein’s/54 Below

United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE