Fifteen inspiring books you can digitally borrow from Brooklyn Public Library

Need a new read but not sure where to start?

Librarians at the Brooklyn Public Library have lots of ideas to inspire you. The library's BookMatch program gives real book suggestions from actual librarians.

All you need to do to get a personal recommendation is fill out a survey about what genres, titles and authors you enjoy and which ones you dislike, your desired format and your age.

To borrow any books, you must have a Brooklyn Public Library e-card, which you can get here if you're a New York State resident. (It's $50 if you're out-of-state.)

To help get you started, they've put together a series of lists to help Brooklynites and others through their self-isolation. (And to stave off any encroaching Groundhog Day effect.)

Here are a few recommendations based on your needs:

If you're looking for a more diverse view of the world: Modern Classics by Underrepresented Authors

This list includes titles like Half a Lifelong Romance by Eileen Chang, Every Tongue Confess by Zora Neale Hurston and The Selected Letters of Langston Hughes.

If you're looking for an escape: Cross Cryptids Will Make You Jump

This includes Monster of the Week by F.T. Lukens, You Don't Want a Unicorn! by Ame Dyckman and Lemons by Melissa Savage.

If you need to beef up your resume: Getting the Job Done--Resumes, Cover Letters, & Career Tips

Check out Cracking the Code to a Successful Interview: 15 Insider Secrets from a Top-Level Recruiter by Evan Pellett, Career Match: Connecting Who You Are with What You'll Love to Do by Shoya Zichy and You Can Do Anything: The Surprising Power of A "Useless" Liberal Arts Education by George Anders.

If you’re tired of eating buttered noodles for dinner: Cooking in Times of Confinement

Borrow Fat Gay Vegan: Eat, Drink and Live Like You Give a Sh*t by Sean O'callaghan, Hack Your Cupboard: Make Great Food With What You've Got by Alyssa Wiegand and The Working Class Foodies' Cookbook by Rebecca Lando.

If you need a pick-me-up: Appreciating the Little Things

Read This Time Will Be Different by Misa Sugiura, Container Theme Gardens by Nancy J. Ondra and The Complete Photo Guide to Crochet by Margaret Hubert.

Time to get your read on!

