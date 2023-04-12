New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
An archway sketched with butterflies and pastel colors.
Photograph: Courtesy of Fifth Avenue Association | The 2022 display.

Fifth Avenue will bloom with enchanting flower displays in May

Expect sculptures of whimsical wildflowers, cute birds and large arches, all accented by real flowers.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

As the saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers," and this May, flowers will pop up along Fifth Avenue for what's sure to be a spectacular display. 

French jewelry company Van Cleef & Arpels is teaming up with the Fifth Avenue Association for the second year in a row to create Fifth Avenue Blooms, a collection of whimsical sidewalk sculptures accented with real flowers. 

RECOMMENDED: Photos: Admire these gorgeous spring flowers blooming around NYC

For the entire month of May, 10 colorful sculptures by French illustrator Charlotte Gastaut will take over Fifth Avenue from 50th to 59th Streets. Expect to see large-scale arches, benches and live potted flowers, perfect for photo opportunities. All are invited to step out of the hectic urban landscape and into the artist's illustrations of wildflowers, birds in flight and other natural elements in her signature motif.

A sculpture of a windowpane in green and blue.
Photograph: Courtesy of Fifth Avenue Association | The 2022 display.

While this year's exact design is still under wraps, if it's anything like last year's, New Yorkers are in for a treat. Last year, artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet created a three-dimensional floral sketchbook concept with vases, butterflies and arched windows, all adorned with pink, purple and red flowers.

In addition, keep an eye out for live performances and children’s activities along the street to celebrate spring.

"Fifth Avenue is an emblem of the city. It is a big part of the image people around the world have of New York. It is an honor for me to beautify this street, bringing it to life for the people who live, work and play on Fifth Avenue,” Gastaut said in a statement.  

Fifth Avenue is an emblem of the city. It is a big part of the image people around the world have of New York.

Since 1907, the Fifth Avenue Association has worked to support and beautify the famed corridor to the delight of millions who pass through each year.

"There is no better place to watch New York City bloom than Fifth Avenue," Marie Boster, president of the Fifth Avenue Association, said in a press release. "The month of May is a time of many important celebrations, and we are grateful that the art of Charlotte Gastaut will beautify our sidewalks and public spaces with intricate floral installations for our visitors to enjoy." 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!