First-ever Hershey Bar opens at Barclays Center with candy-inspired cocktails

We all just made it through Valentine’s Day, and there’s no doubt you’ve seen a Hershey’s Kisses floating around your office or in a bulk bin at Duane Reade.

But with America’s first-ever Hershey Bar opening at Barclays Center, you can find those little morsels in a chocolate martini brimming with Smirnoff vanilla vodka, more chocolate vodka, white crème de cacao, chocolate syrup and of course, a Hershey’s Kisses to garnish it all.

The bar, located on the main concourse outside section 17, will be open during Brooklyn Nets home games, some concerts and events. It’s not the first time New Yorkers have seen sweet menu items infused with alcohol. Last year, an adult candy shop with boozy gummies garnered lots of attention. Even some of the best bars in New York offer sugary concoctions for those of us with a sweet tooth.

“Our goal at Levy is to provide memorable food and beverage experiences that complement the exciting event that fans are attending,” says Pawel Brzezinski, Area Vice President of Hospitality Strategy at Levy, the official food and beverage partner with Barclays, in a prepared statement. “The Hershey Bar has been very popular among guests at Barclays Center, and has been instrumental in helping us enhance our customer experience.”

Hershey—whose brand includes Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty—rolled out a menu which features three cocktails incorporating Jolly Ranchers: Blue Raspberry Margarita, Green Apple Vodka Chiller and Watermelon Daiquiri Slush.

For those seeking non-alcoholic options, the bar also a hot chocolate and two milkshakes, including one drizzled in Reese’s Peanut Butter with a peanut butter cup to cap it off. We say, go ahead and indulge!