A first look at the magical new Tim Burton-inspired trail now open to the public

The New York Botanical Garden experience runs through November 30.

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan
Senior National News Editor
Tim Burton light trail at New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Roy Rochlin
The much-anticipated new light trail inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is now open to the public at the New York Botanical Garden. The holiday season has begun!  

Created by Adventurelive, the producers behind Broadway's iconic Hamilton, and LETSGO, a creative company that has worked on similar projects around the world, the experience brings the famous film's characters to life over 8,300 square feet of light installations that are made that much more wonderful by the technology employed throughout the area (think LED lighting, video projections, 3D sculptures).

In a way, attending the event feels like stepping inside Burton's genius brain.

The experience is open through November 30 but, as the weeks go by, we expect the weather to turn colder and the rain to get more frequent—so we suggest snagging tickets to the shindig right here ASAP. 

Need more convincing? Check out these photos from inside the experience:

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas light trail
Photograph: Roy Rochlin
Tim Burton light trail at New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Brunkus
Tim Burton light trail at New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Brunkus
Tim Burton light trail at New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Roy Rochlin
Tim Burton light trail at New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Brunkus
Tim Burton light trail at New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Brunkus
Tim Burton light trail at New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Brunkus
Tim Burton light trail at New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Brunkus
Tim Burton light trail at New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Brunkus
Tim Burton light trail at New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Brunkus
Tim Burton light trail at New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Brunkus
Tim Burton light trail at New York Botanical Garden
Photograph: Brunkus

