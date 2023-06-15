The crossroads of Flatbush and Nostrand is looking a lot cheerier these days, thanks to a colorful new art installation.

Entitled "Raindrops @ the Junction," the "ground mural" by Artist Humble, Hive Public Space and the Flatbush Nostrand Community is composed of 250 multicolored umbrellas suspended above Hillel Place Plaza at the Flatbush Nostrand Junction, meant to address economic and urban development challenges in the Little Caribbean area of Brooklyn. And, even more functionally, the installation provides some much-welcome shade in the summer heat.

"The colorful canopy of umbrellas at Flatbush Junction reflects the cultural diversity of our community that enhances the vibrancy of the commercial area," said Kevin Johnson, Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID Board Chair.

The outdoor art piece marks the first Umbrella Sky Project not only in New York City but the entire Tri-State area; the art series, which was born in Águeda, Portugal back in 2012, is said to be inspired by the iconic character Mary Poppins and "is culturally inclusive, inspiring human connection through the universal power of color!" per the project's website.

"Raindrops @ the Junction" is part of long-term programming from the Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID, which has rolled out art and environmental sustainability initiatives promoting small businesses and a sense of community since 2016, including the African Pop-Up Festival, Dancing on the Plaza, weekly fitness classes for seniors and marketplaces spotlighting local artisans and vendors.

“I am excited to join the Flatbush Junction BID and the Flatbush community and welcome Raindrops @the Junction, an installation of international public art in Central Brooklyn. The remarkable efforts in creating this captivating piece demonstrate our commitment to cultivating the intersection and vibrancy of art within the cultural vitality of our community," said Council Member Farah Louis. "I am particularly thrilled about the positive impact this initiative will have on our seniors, as it fosters a sense of belonging and enriches their lives with joy and inspiration. By supporting Raindrops @the Junction, we strengthen our community, uplift our seniors, and celebrate the power of art.”