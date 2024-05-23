Since late 2019, photography museum Fotografiska has played host to amazing photography, art and culture exhibits inside an exquisite building in Manhattan's Flatiron District. Unfortunately, though, although the historic structure may wow from the outside, it doesn't seem to be working for the kinds of expansive photography exhibitions museum leaders want to showcase.

That's why Fotografiska is closing its doors on September 29 and looking for a new home in New York City, museum officials confirmed to Time Out New York today. The staff will mount two final exhibitions at 281 Park Avenue South—one featuring works by Vivian Maier and another of Bruce Gilden photographs.

The venue's Verōnika restaurant and Chapel Bar will also close in mid-June. Although Fotografiska's new location will include a food and beverage program, officials said in a press release, it is unclear whether the same destinations will re-open at the new premise.

Over the past five years—even as a pandemic swept through the world—the museum saw strong ticket sales and a highly-engaged membership base when setting up 48 exhibitions. That's hopefully going to stay the same, and more, with an expanded gallery space in response to ambitious visions from artists.

"At the core of Fotografiska is a dedication to inspiring new perspectives by amplifying some of the greatest artists of our time," said Yoram Roth, Executive Chairman of the Fotografiska Board, in a press release. "As it’s become clear that our current space is not conducive to this vision, our commitment to the city’s art scene remains unwavering."

Photograph: Courtesy of Fotografiska | Photos by Terry O'Neill

The building's walls are only nine feet high, as compared to 12-foot walls at Fotografiska's sister sites in Berlin, Shanghai, Stockholm, and Tallinn, as Artnet reported. That limits what the museum can show, and it's even halted some projects by big names, the site reported.

"Our focus moving forward will be museum operations, upcoming projects in our current and temporary locations, and managing our relocation," a representative told Artnet. "Unfortunately, this does mean a reduction down to a core team over the next few months."

As an institution, Fotografiska was founded in Stockholm in 2010, and it's expanded from there. Its mission is to create "a destination to discover world-class photography, eclectic programming, elevated dining, and surprising new perspectives."

Photograph: Courtesy of Fotografiska

Despite its limited space in New York City, it's managed to achieve that goal here. The museum featured the first lifetime retrospective in the US of David LaChapelle’s work, introduced Daniel Arsham’s photography work, and premiered Andres Serrano’s Infamous series. The museum also mounted exhibitions of New York City based artists such as Kia LaBeija, Adrienne Raquel, Martin Schoeller, Pixy Liao, and Ethan James Green.

Plus, it celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with a sprawling exhibition in partnership with Mass Appeal. It also adorably featured more than 100 photos exploring the unbreakable bond between humans and their pets.

Photograph: By Janette Beckman | Salt n Pepa Lower East Side NYC (1986) / Courtesy of Fotografiska New York and copyright of the artist

Before the museum closes its doors at this location, don't miss its Vivian Maier show, running from May 31 to September 29, and its show on legendary street photographer Bruce Gilden, running from June 21 to September 29. A new exhibition documenting 100 years of nightlife in New York City will be presented in a temporary location following the closure of 281 Park Ave. South.

This news comes after The Rubin Museum of Art announced the closure of its physical space as of October 6, instead going for decentralized model.