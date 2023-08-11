Fotografiska New York is hosting a pet photography exhibit this fall

Of course, we all think our beloved pets are works of art, but now Fotografiska New York, the contemporary photography museum in Gramercy Park, is happily agreeing with us.

This fall, the museum will stage “Best in Show: Pets in Contemporary Photography,” a sprawling art exhibition exploring “the role our furry (and feathered) friends have played in culture and how they stand in as representations of status, power, loyalty, compassion and companionship."

The exhibit, on view from September 22, 2023, through January 2024, will feature more than 130 photographs—both artfully arranged portraits and amusing candid snaps—and video installations from 24 global artists across two museum floors. Some of the featured works include those from William Wegman, known for fashionable shots of his pair of Weimaraner dogs, and Walter Chandoha, the world's first professional cat photographer.

“During the pandemic, when this exhibition was conceived, pet ownership grew exponentially,” said Sophie Wright, Executive Director of Fotografiska New York. “It’s now rare to walk down a pavement in New York or any big city without passing several dogs and their devoted owners. And that’s not to mention most people’s daily dose of animal videos online—a soothing and often comedic counterpoint to the news cycle. Our mutual dependence leads to the question, who owns whom? This exhibition brings together celebrated New Yorkers such as William Wegman and Elliott Erwitt along with an international roster of contemporary practitioners to explore our relationship to our pets, in all its complexity.”

will host pet programming throughout the fall, including adoption events , "yappy hours," pet portrait sessions, pet costume contests and more. Along with the world-class art, FotografiskaAnd you'll be able to take a piece of the exhibition home with you: an exclusive Best In Show-inspired capsule collection will be produced in conjunction with the series, including accessories for pets and pet parents alike.

