The best pet-friendly hotels in NYC
Four-legged guests are more than welcome at these pet-friendly hotels in NYC with perks like private dog parks and spas
NYC knows that the thought of traveling without Fido can make many put the kibosh on an entire trip, which is why these hotels not only welcome four-legged guests, but make them feel as special as the rest of the pack. What else can you expect from a city that’s obsessed with pets? From carting furry friends to a pet store or dining at dog-friendly restaurants, New Yorkers don’t like to leave them at home—and thanks to these pet-friendly accommodations, out-of-towners don’t have to either. Whether you want a boutique spot in Tribeca or pooch luxury in Midtown West. This list has it all. Woof.
Best pet-friendly hotels in NYC
1. Crosby Street Hotel
You and your pup can sleep in style at this swanky, warehouse-inspired boutique hotel in the heart of SoHo. The brick 11-story building garners your attention upon first glance, and maintains its allure via curated art displays, a drawing room, and a serene terrace bar. Arguably one of the trendiest blocks in Downtown, Crosby Street is conveniently nestled between the East and West sides, making morning strolls with furry companions to either Thompkins or and Washington Square Park a breeze. At the hotel, you have a private theatre, 240hour gym and more, meaning really, you needn't even leave the hotel to have a great time. It'd be a little rude not to pop to the Museum of Modern Art though, it's across the road.
2. The Kimpton Muse Hotel
This luxury Kimpton property welcomes pets no matter the weight, size or quantity with—wait for it!—no extra charge or deposit needed. And that’s not even the best part. For those days you’re too busy painting the town red to take your pooch on a stroll through Bryant Park (located just four blocks away), an on-call concierge will arrange for a personal dog walker or pet sitter in your absence. Cue happy music. You could also use this perk to make the most of being near the theatre district, maybe. Though if you fancy staying in, there's a newspaper and wine hour every day. There's the dream.
3. The Roxy Hotel
This place is ridiculous. In the best possible way. From the first sip of Rosé (handed over upon check-in—yup!) to the indie screening you can casually pop into at the end of the night, it’s hard not to fall in love with this Tribeca hotel. That goes for pets, too. The Roxy will hook little guys up with organic treats from Bocce’s Bakery as well as plush bedding, gourmet food, water bowls... and doggy bags (obviously!). Plus, the property’s sister hotel, Soho Grand, is just a five-minute walk away and welcomes Roxy guests and their four-legged pals to play in its private dog park equipped with fire hydrant water stations, benches, and a slew of playtime-ready pups. Don’t have a pet? The Roxy will lend you a goldfish to keep you company during your stay. A GOLDFISH. Amazing. You're also right in the middle of Lower Manhattan, so you and your goldfish won't be short on things to do.
4. The Benjamin Hotel
Once known as the Hotel Beverly, this architectural gem has been putting up New York City visitors since 1927—and it's gone to the dogs ever since. No, not like that. The hotel partnered up with New York-based monthly pet treat subscription service BarkBox for its goodDOG program, offering furry guests a stellar welcome package—tailored to the size of your dog! Think everything from vet-approved treats, toys, and hygiene products to a collapsible water bowl, paw wipes, and plastic bags for walks around town. If that’s not enough, furballs curl up in a Mungo & Maud bed, next their own mini-bar stocked with goodies from Bocce’s Bakery and non-alcoholic Bowser Beer. A stay here is proof all dogs really do go to heaven. If the dog fancies a night on the town after their dog-booze, you're right in the heart of New York. Times' Square is less than a mile away.
5. The James New York
Just give The James a heads up you’ll have a fluffy plus one, and your room will be decked out like a doggy-dog paradise. Aside from Shinola Detroit handcrafted products, this includes a doggie bed as well as a collar, leash, and toys; accommodations also come standard with water bowls, organic treats, pet menus (doggie bag, anyone?) and a map of local dog parks. If decide to venture out solo—or prolong sunset cocktails on the stunning rooftop pool bar—the hotel has you covered with doggie daycare, walkers, and pet sitters. Given that you're in the heart of SoHo, with Tribeca and Chinatown not that far away, we're sure you'll have plenty to do. Let your dog unwind, go on, they deserve it.
6. Soho Grand Hotel
Upon the first paw step in the SoHo Grand’s glamorous lobby, four-legged guests will be treated like bonafide rock stars throughout the entire—and completely free—stay. The rooms on their very own pet-dedicated floors are loaded with organic snacks from Bocce’s Bakery as well as bedding, food and water essentials. But the real gem is the hotel’s private dog park—accessible to Roxy guests too!—outfitted by creative urban landscape designer Rebecca Cole. The lush garden and bespoke benches are so serene, it’s possible you forget this isn’t a human park. While your pooch is making pals in THEIR park, take the edge off at the 24-hour gym, or head out. Little Italy is a ten minute walk, for instance.
7. Loews Regency Hotel New York
Located on the city’s posh Park Avenue, Loews Regency Hotel is a luxury option for man and his best friends alike. No need to pack pooch-friendly toys, cat scratching posts, beds, or even travel-size litter boxes (if that’s a thing?), the Loews Loves Pets has it all covered and then some. And when it comes to food, humans won’t be the only one fancy feasting. An in-room pet menu features gourmet meals prepared to order by chefs and licensed vets. There's a mini-bar for humans too. In the morning (well, anytime of day but) you're a couple blocks from Central Park so you and the pup can do your walkies like it's the movies.
8. Hotel Eventi
Animal guests at Eventi are treated as VIP (that would be Very Important Pets). Complimentary amenities for furry companions include a bed, leash, serving bowls, and doggy bags for strolls around Chelsea; pet sitting, grooming, and walking services are all readily available. But the real standout is the signature massage and acupuncture session tailored just for your pet. Because obviously your dog leads an extremely stressful life. Obviously. As for your sweet self, reader, there's a great on-site restaurant, and wine evening. Yopu're also super close to the Empire State Building so you might as well pop up there, and Madison Square Garden is pretty close by too. Easy.
