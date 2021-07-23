The best pet-friendly hotels in NYC

Four-legged guests are more than welcome at these pet-friendly hotels in NYC with perks like private dog parks and spas

NYC knows that the thought of traveling without Fido can make many put the kibosh on an entire trip, which is why these hotels not only welcome four-legged guests, but make them feel as special as the rest of the pack. What else can you expect from a city that’s obsessed with pets? From carting furry friends to a pet store or dining at dog-friendly restaurants, New Yorkers don’t like to leave them at home—and thanks to these pet-friendly accommodations, out-of-towners don’t have to either. Whether you want a boutique spot in Tribeca or pooch luxury in Midtown West. This list has it all. Woof.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

