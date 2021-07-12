Free movies will be returning to Brooklyn Bridge Park next month!

After a very different summer last year, the Movies With A View series will be returning to Brooklyn Bridge Park next month, complete with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. One of the most popular spots for free outdoor screenings in the city, this year’s theme for the series is “Grit,” featuring films that celebrate underdog stories, human perseverance and resilience.

Feels pretty apt for 2021, no?

The film screenings are scheduled for the following dates. Doors open at 6pm and the movies start at sundown:

August 5: Shaun of the Dead (2004, Directed by Edgar Wright)

August 12: Patti Cake$ (2017, Directed by Geremy Jasper)

August 19: Akeelah and the Bee (2006, Directed by Doug Atchison)

August 26: Karate Kid (1984, Directed by John G. Avildsen)

In addition to the free screenings, each evening will feature local food from Smorgasburg vendors, a pre-show DJ set selected by Brooklyn Radio and a short film curated by BAMcinematak.

“Movies With A View is the Conservancy’s signature summer event and we look forward to welcoming back visitors for the official return this August,” said Nancy Webster, Executive Director of Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy. “We can’t wait to celebrate together with an amazing lineup,“Grit," featuring fun and heartwarming stories of perseverance and resilience — something we can all relate to after 2020. We hope to see you here for movies, waterfront dance parties, fishing clinics, or any number of the Conservancy’s free cultural, educational, and recreational events this season!”

All four nights will take place on Pier 1 Harbor View Lawn in Brooklyn Bridge Park, and there's even a free bike valet! Fancy!