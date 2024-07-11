From sports to the stage, it's a big summer for elephants in NYC

Like New Yorkers flocking to patio bars to slurp Aperol spritzes, elephants visit watering holes not just to hydrate but to socialize as well. Also like humans, older members of the herd share knowledge with their offspring. Elephants recognize each other’s voices, grow attached to one another and mourn lost loved ones. They embrace their wrinkles—a lesson we would be wise to adopt.

In short, elephants and humans, despite our differences, share a lot in common. Perhaps that's why we're so enamored with these massive mammals. From the stage to museums to sports and pop culture, elephants are having a moment in New York City culture now.

The city's most notable elephant, Ellie, stomped onto the scene in 2022 as the mascot for the New York Liberty, the women's basketball team in Brooklyn. With her incredible dance moves and love for the team, she won the hearts of New Yorkers and fans across the nation.

Photograph: Miguel McSongwe for Time Out New York

She's so beloved, in fact, that the team here at Time Out New York featured her as our July cover star, recognizing her as summer's It Girl.

An elephant may seem like a surprising choice for a mascot in Brooklyn when these giant gray animals don't roam Prospect Park Zoo, let alone the borough's streets. But elephants actually have a fascinating backstory in Brooklyn. Back in 1883, New Yorkers worried about the structural integrity of the Brooklyn Bridge. To allay their concerns, circus showman P.T. Barnum marched 21 elephants across the bridge. Obviously, the PR stunt worked, as the Brooklyn Bridge remains an icon to this day and Ellie harkens back to its early history.

Plus, New York Liberty officials say elephants represent strength, power, wisdom and determination. Further, they're praised for their longevity, stamina, cooperative spirit and loyalty—all attributes that are synonymous with the team's journey to Brooklyn, the players and loyal fans.

One more fun fact: If you thought that Ellie was just a cute nickname derived from the word "elephant," think again. Ellie is actually named after Ellis Island as a beautiful tribute to our welcoming city.

Photograph: Phil Greenberg, courtesy of Dumbo Improvement District

Ellie isn't the only elephant in Brooklyn, though. In the borough's Dumbo neighborhood, thousands of tiny elephant toys parachuted from the sky onto Washington Street this spring. The Dumbo Drop is an annual tradition that not only delights onlookers but also raises money for local schools.

Across the river and on the stage on Broadway, an elephant named Rosie is the star of the show at Water for Elephants. On the stage, the character is portrayed in some moments as a small stuffed animal or as a puppet or even as a shadow until her whole hulking form is revealed. Through powerful choreography and thoughtful storytelling, Ellie's character becomes central to the show until the final moment.

I rooted for her scene after scene, despite my heartbreak over her being held in captivity at all. Though Rosie is deeply misunderstood during points in the musical, her ability to understand and share human emotion ought to serve as a poignant reminder of how connected we are to these creatures—and how it's our duty to protect them.

Photograph: Courtesy of "Water for Elephants"

For more on that front, the American Museum of Natural History's exhibit "The Secret World of Elephants" shares tips on how to help these animals, whose population has been decimated because of consumerism and poaching. The exhibition explores the threats of the ivory trade (now illegal in most places), habitat loss and climate change on the elephant population. The number of elephants has declined a staggering 98 percent since 1800.

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out New York

To help elephants: Do not buy ivory products; think before riding elephants; don't support organizations that exploit or abuse elephants; support conservation efforts; and participate in science.

If you need some extra motivation, keep these incredible elephant facts in mind. They need a lot of water, and if they can't find it, they'll sometimes use their tusks to dig water holes, which save their own lives and help other animals too. Also helping other animals, they clear paths through dense forests. And along the way, they leave droppings that contains seeds, basically meaning that they plant trees as they go. Now, about that trunk. It serves as a combination arm, hand, nose and hose!

Photograph: Alvaro Keding, courtesy of American Museum of Natural History Museum | A video projection on one side of the African elephant model shows the skeleton of this massive mammal.

Finally, we'll leave you with the knowledge that elephants have been known to try to feed individuals who are ill and to comfort those who are in distress by coming to their side and stroking them with their trunks. So when you're admiring Ellie's twerking skills or watching Water for Elephants on Broadway or cheering on the Dumbo Drop, keep that in mind and do your part to help these amazing mammals thrive once again.