From the Halloween parade to 'Cat Lady nights,' cats are having a moment in NYC

When this year’s Village Halloween Parade theme was announced, it caused quite a stir—or a purr, as it were. The theme, “Meow,” encourages cat ladies to unite for an evening prowl along the streets of the West Village on Halloween night.

Though long-associated with the holiday, cats are being cast into the spotlight even more this year. With J.D. Vance's sexist comments about "childless cat ladies" as the backdrop, cats are having a moment in New York City as a symbol of snark and even resistance (and cuteness, of course). In celebration of National Cat Day (on October 29), we decided to chronicle these feline festivities in this burgeoning meow-vment.

As for the parade, one event director told NBC 4 that, "We're not being political." Instead, she said the theme is presented as a sign of the times. Nevertheless, parade organizers encourage all cat ladies to don their tails and whiskers and join the ball—and thousands of them likely will on Halloween night.

"We would gladly have remained aloof – poised and peaceful among the houseplants on the windowsill or stretched out among the books scattered on the daybed," per the parade's website. "But we have heard the call, and the time has come to mark our territory. We didn’t ask for this fight, but when feline honor is at stake, Cats and Ladies will rise (…after a languorous stretch) to meet the moment."

In a much more political sentiment, the crew behind Titanique the musical recently offered Childless Cat Lady Nights with a ticket discount. "No but really. Calling all 'childless cat ladies,' join us aboard the Ship of Dreams," the musical's team wrote on Instagram. They even tagged Taylor Swift in the comments inviting her to come aboard.

They continued the bit with frequent Childless Cat Lady trivia on Instagram.

A bit earlier this year, the Broadway musical Cats took to the stage with a fresh new take called Cats: The Jellicle Ball. This summer's rendition focused on a ballroom runway competition presided over by the regal André De Shields (he's also the grand marshal for this year's Village Halloween Parade). The reimagined performance drew praise from critics, including Time Out's very own.

"Instead of feline imitation, it is serving pussy realness, honey—always with an underlying understanding, as at the balls themselves, that realness is itself a kind of performance," Time Out's Adam Feldman wrote in a four-star review.

Meanwhile, a walking tour called Cats About Town launched as the self-described first walking tour for cat lovers. The tour, led by cat historian Peggy Gavan, digs into the untold history of New York "where the city's most enigmatic residents—its cats—shaped the streets with their silent paws." Believe it or not, there's enough content for two iterations of the tour, one in Brooklyn and one in the Financial District.

"From the alley cats of Brooklyn Heights to the cherished companions of Manhattan, you’ll see the city’s history through a new, enchanting lens—one where every cat has its moment in the spotlight," the tour's leader promises.

Finally, we end with the humble bodega cat, the guardian of our snacks, the security detail bouncing rogue rodents back onto the streets. The bodega cat, an icon of New York City since the early 1900s, is now getting extra attention thanks to the viral videos from ShopCatsShow on Instagram, which documents these fabulous felines across the city. From Pumpkin in Williamsburg to Smokey in Bed-Stuy, creator Michelladonna captures each kitty's personality and panache.

According to the blog Bodega Cats of New York, having a cat around helps create a warm, welcoming atmosphere that means customers are more likely to linger and chat. Plus, the bodega cat can even serve as a therapy animal providing emotional support during difficult times.

"Bodega cats hold a special place in the hearts of many New Yorkers," as the blog aptly puts it. "They symbolize the city's vibrant immigrant history, a reminder of the importance of community, and a source of comfort and companionship for those who need it most. So the next time you visit a bodega, take a moment to say hello to the resident feline — you may just make a new furry friend."