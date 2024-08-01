Serendipity3 has long been keeping New York on a sugar high with decadent treats and ice cold creations. Established in 1954, the Upper East Side dessert shop has been a favorite to locals and celebrities alike. Marilyn Monroe would study scripts while sipping on frrrozen hot chocolates while Andy Warhol had a go-to order: a New York-style hot dog topped with sauerkraut, a side of crispy french fries and a frozen hot chocolate. Recently, Kim Kardashian made an appearance for her daughter’s birthday and Selena Gomez even has a sundae named after herself. A known Instagrammable spot, the hardest question to figure out is whether to sit underneath one of the many chandeliers or snag a spot by the majestic neon-horned pegasus mounted on the wall. To celebrate a whopping 70 years in business, the concept is bringing its sweetness to Times Square.

On August 20, Serendipity3 will open a new location on West 47th street within OYO Times Square Hotel. Designed by New York-based architect Wid Chapman, the space aims to expand on the original whimsy of the flagship location—think Pop Art from Andy Warhol, purple neon-hued chandeliers and its iconic fireplace, this time made of glass.

But the real draw here are the desserts, of course. The most famous of them all? The Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. Starting with a base of ice cold chocolate, this Wonka-esque treat boasts 13 different varieties—including cookie crumble, birthday cake and Fruity Pebbles— always finished with a mountain of whipped cream. But the chocolate blackout cakes, apple pies and classic drug store sundaes with toppings galore are not to be missed. And if your sweets budget doesn’t exist, Serendpity3 holds the Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive milkshake. The $100 LUXE Milkshake comes with two scoops of Tahitian vanilla ice cream, Devonshire double clotted cream and 23 karat gold, served in a blinged out glass decorated with 3,000 Austrian crystals.

To come down from the sugar high, the restaurant feeds with loaded nachos, footlong hot dogs and a truffle burger with fresh truffle shavings tucked inside. Similar to the Upper East Side location, the new restaurant will also serve a line of cocktails and boozy-infused treats.

