Serendipity 3 declares it ‘Hot Dog Summer’ with fully-loaded footlong franks

Sorry, "Rat Boy Summer" and "Saturn Return Girl Summer" and whatever other nonsensical viral trend TikTok drums up this season—it's officially "Hot Dog Summer.” (Or so says wiener lovers like us: we’re devoting an entire week to the meaty tubers right now.) And the folks over at Serendipity 3, the kitschy Lenox Hill favorite known for its massive Frrrozen Hot Chocolate and oversized Outrageous Banana Split, is getting in on the frank fun with an elongated celebration—literally.

The Upper East Side restaurant (225 East 60th Street) will debut five new footlong hot dogs to its menu this summer, with flavors ranging from the classics (the toppings-loaded Chicago-style dog) to the more madcap. (Mac 'n cheese frank, anyone?)

Among the new sausage varieties, you'll find a Buffalo footlong topped with zesty Buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese and chopped celery ($22.95); a colossal Chicago dog with traditional fixings like chopped pickles, crispy onions, diced tomatoes, red and green bell peppers and a side of mustard ($22.95); the "Italian Stallion" made with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan and micro basil ($23.95); and one loaded up with macaroni and cheese, panko breadcrumbs and grated cheddar-Jack ($25.95).

Those menu newcomers will join other existing footlongs, like a classic tuber drizzled with Gulden's mustard and optional sauerkraut; the 12-inch Chili Cheese Dog (ladled with cheese sauce and Tex-Mex chili and sprinkled with Colby-Jack cheese and chopped onion); and the Bacon Cheese Dog (cheese sauce, chopped bacon and Colby-Jack). Each super-long frankfurter is served with French fries, coleslaw and pickles.

You can check out how Serendipity 3 makes those lengthy franks below and come back to Time Out New York this week to see more Hot Dog Summer celebrations during our first-ever Hot Dog Week!