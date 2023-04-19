New York
gage and tollner
Photograph: Courtesy of Lizzie Munro

Gage & Tollner begins lunch service this weekend

The top NYC spot is also adding its first burger to the afternoon menu.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Downtown Brooklyn’s Gage & Tollner was one of the best new restaurants of the year when its spectacular, landmarked space reopened under the stewardship of area hospitality mavens Sohui Kim, Ben Schneider and St. John Frizell in 2021. The oyster and chop house’s momentum has continued apace ever since, and it’s still a bear to book primetime dinner slots. The incoming addition of weekend lunch service might make entry to the gilded dining room a little bit easier. 

Beginning this Friday, April 21, reservations are available for “a limited number of guests” from 11:30am-2:30pm, according to G&T’s Instagram account, and spots are also available Saturday afternoon at press time. Lunch officially launches the following Friday, April 28, and continues each weekend thereafter, a rep says. 

An early look at the new midday menu shows soft poached eggs, mushroom toast, a daily pastry selection and the house-aged, cured and smoked bacon that presently cloaks almond-stuffed dates on the dinner menu’s devils on horseback. There’s also an Irish coffee that recalls the fantastic, “best in the known world,” variety at Frizell’s fantastic Fort Defiance farther south in Red Hook, and this iteration of the august institution’s first burger. 

The hamburger sandwich is detailed as layering 10 ounces of aged beef, lettuce, pickles, an onion slice and green goddess sauce on a seeded bun with the option to add gouda or Roeli Red Rock cheese—a cheddar variety. 

Lunch at Gage & Tollner will also feature live jazz on Sundays.

