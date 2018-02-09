Get a massive three-liter tower of margaritas at an NYC restaurant

Don’t try to finish this alone—you will definitely need to bring along a few pals to attempt to drink this insane margarita tower.

Mad Dog & Beans has two locations, one in midtown and one in FiDi, and both offer a three-liter serving of margaritas. The tower at the Mexican restaurant serves approximately 10 glasses worth of margs, and it costs $110. The beverage is made with fresh-squeezed citrus fruits and tequila, of course, and you can customize the cocktails with one of nine flavors.

The flavors are made with fresh fruit (not syrup) and include blood orange, blackberry, coconut, raspberry, guava, mango, passion fruit, pomegranate, strawberry and spicy serrano. That neon hue you see above? That’s the Electric Blue flavor, made with Blue Curacao. Each flavor costs an extra $10, and you’re welcome to add more than one to mix and match.

Listen, it may not be one of the absolute best margaritas in the city, but it certainly knows how to prioritize quantity over quality. And when it comes to tequila, sometimes that’s exactly what you want.

