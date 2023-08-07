Get discounted tickets to Fotografiska in honor of World Photography Day

Here's how to score tickets for less than a third of the normal price.

New York City's full of renowned museums, but if you're on a budget, the admission price can feel a bit daunting. The good news is: If Fotografiska's been on your list, you can get in for a fraction of the price on Saturday, August 19.

The discounted admission is offered as a part of the photography museum's World Photography Day celebrations. Tickets are now on sale for just $8 (regular admission is typically $30, so it's a great deal). Get tickets in advance here; a limited quantity of walk-in tickets will be available at the door.

On your visit, you'll get to explore floor after floor of stunning photography. Right now, the museum's showing the first New York retrospective of British photographer Terry O’Neill who photographed stars including Audrey Hepburn, Frank Sinatra, Mick Jagger and Elvis Presley. He's the one who took that iconic portrait of Brigitte Bardot with a cigarette that you've definitely seen. Plus, see a presentation with artist-led organization For Freedoms, featuring works by Hank Willis Thomas, Cassils, Maia Ruth Lee and more.

Located in the Flatiron District, Fotografiska aims to inspire a more conscious world through the power of photography. The Museum produces a broad range of rotating exhibitions featuring the world’s greatest photographers — both world-renowned artists and rising stars. Genres include conceptual, landscape, portrait and documentary.

Also while you're there, buy a drink in the cafe to sip while you walk through the museum. If you've got extra time, make a reservation at the museum's acclaimed Bar Verōnika and the Chapel Bar speakeasy, a feast for the eyes as much as the stomach.

If you share a photo of your visit on social media (using the hashtag #WorldFotoDay), you could get a chance to win a free Collector+ museum membership ($349 value). Additionally, if you spend more than $40 at the museum’s shop, you'll get a free poster ($40 value).

The museum will be open from 9am to 11pm on Saturday, August 19, so there's plenty of time to explore. By the way, every weekend, the museum is open until 11pm making for a super fun late-night activity (here are other NYC museums that stay open late).

For more World Photography Day fun on August 19, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is opening the doors early for a special sunrise viewing event 93 stories high. Visitors can purchase the one-time package which includes access to all three SUMMIT floors during the morning golden hour, beginning at 5am, plus complimentary coffee and pastries. The sunrise will illuminate SUMMIT’s 1,215 mirrors and glass sky boxes 1,100 above the streets of Manhattan creating unrivaled skyline views and perfect photo opps—your Instagram grid will thank you.

SUMMIT's World Photography Day admission costs $89/person; tickets are on sale here and include Fotografiska admission.