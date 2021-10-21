Looking for which of NYC's best museums are open late? We’ve got all the information here.

NYC is the city that never sleeps so it's fair to assume that some of our museums stay open late! It's often impossible to visit museums because they usually close by 6pm on most days. But some of them have late hours on certain days of the week and that includes major institutions such as the Met, the Guggenheim and MoMA.

Unfortunately, since the pandemic, a lot of museums have cut back on their hours but some have kept the doors open for us night owls.

Want to find out more? Check out our list of all the late museum hours in NYC you should know about.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to museums in NYC