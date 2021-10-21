New York
New York Historical Society. PBDW architect renovations
Photograph: Jonathan Wallen

All the late museum hours in NYC you should know about

Looking for which of NYC's best museums are open late? We’ve got all the information here.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
NYC is the city that never sleeps so it's fair to assume that some of our museums stay open late! It's often impossible to visit museums because they usually close by 6pm on most days. But some of them have late hours on certain days of the week and that includes major institutions such as the Met, the Guggenheim and MoMA.

Unfortunately, since the pandemic, a lot of museums have cut back on their hours but some have kept the doors open for us night owls.

Want to find out more? Check out our list of all the late museum hours in NYC you should know about.

Late museum hours

Brooklyn Museum
Photograph: JongHeon Martin Kim

1. Brooklyn Museum

  • Museums
  • Natural history
  • Prospect Park

The Brooklyn Museum’s late hours are especially helpful for borough residents wanting to get out and get in some culture on the weekends, including its first Saturday festivities, which include music and food along with the art.

Friday and Saturday 11am–8pm

