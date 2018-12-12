Get free CBD-infused facials in Greenwich Village this Saturday

Sure, you've probably seen CBD cocktails (yawn) and CBD water (double yawn), but have you tried a CBD facial? Well, here's your chance.

And did we mention it's free?

A fashion and wellness pop-up event in Chelsea next week is offering complimentary LED and CBD-infused facials by Intelligent Nutrients, an organic beauty company with locations in Manhattan and Minneapolis.

CBD (cannabidiol), which many know as the legal chemical in cannabis, has been popping up in drinks, baked goods and even ice cream sundaes over the past few months for its calming effect and inflammation alleviating properties. The newest iteration of the ingredient is also said to hydrate and refresh skin, leaving your face plump and (allegedly) looking younger, but we'll let you be the judge of that.

At the event, you can snack on free food, drinks, sample CBD oil and shop items from Softwear, a Brooklyn-based brand specializing in sustainable comfy clothing. If you're feeling adventurous, you can also experience free 15-minute sessions for posture analysis and Reiki energy healing, a form of alternative medicine from Japan that is also said to relax and reduce stress.

The December 17 gathering will go down at NAO Wellness at 28 W 12th Street from 5-8:30 p.m. RSVP here to kick off your week at the CBD-centric event.