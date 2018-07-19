Here's where to snag CBD dishes and drinks for a really chill summer in NYC

New York City is going green. Well, not in the energy-efficient way, but in the way that the 4/20-related substance CBD (cannabidiol from the hemp plant) is slipping its way into the city’s dishes and drinks. CBD is said to provide a natural (and legal) calming effect, as well as help reduce inflammation. This summer, take a chill pill (in the form of meatballs, cocktails, lattes and more) and head to these CBD meccas serving your very legal relaxant.

MatchaBar: The Honeypot Matcha Latte is laced with CBD-infused organic raw honey and shavings of the calendula flower, which has many of the same benefits. Soho and Chelsea. $10.

Peachy's: Order the Jade Fizz as your last drink before you stumble out of the late-night spot. The soothing effects of moringa powder, yuzu oil and CBD will put you right to sleep. Chinatown. $18.

Photograph: Courtesy Peachy's

Harvey at the Williamsburg Hotel: As part of its new cocktail menu, bartender Rael Petit added the If You Like Pina Colada drink, mixed with rice whiskey, CBD-infused Singani 63, coconut juice and pineapple juice. Williamsburg. $16.

Photograph: Courtesy Harvey

Kokus at Smorgasburg: The Instagrammable coconut-cream soft-serve bowls at Smorgasburg come with toppings like CBD Magic Shell and CBD Cacao. It's a great way to quite literally chill out on a steamy summer day. Williamsburg and Prospect Park. Prices vary.

Photograph: Courtesy Kokus

The James New York: The Nomad location of this hotel is serving a full-on CBD-inspired menu. Spicy meatballs? Tater tots? Butter lettuce salad? All available on the special menu that also sells CBD toiletries, beauty products and snack options. Nomad. Prices vary.

Caffeine Underground: This is the coffee shop that seemingly started it all, with options to CBD (we're officially making it a verb) your coffee, latte, Americano, etc. with Flower Power Coffee Co.'s CBD grounds. Bushwick, Prices vary.

Bar Belly: This nautical-themed bar also uses Flower Power to spike its cocktails. Ask for the oil to be added to any of the drinks of the menu to make your boozing experience even looser. $2-$3 to add to a cocktail.

Bubby's: Bubby would approve. The mild sweetener Azuca can now be added to any cocktail or non-alcoholic drink (coffee, tea, lemonade) drink at the comfort-food spot. Tribeca and Meatpacking. $6 to add to a cocktail, $10 flat for non-alcoholic beverages.

Photograph: Courtesy Bubby's

Clean Market: This newly opened superfood café and market in Midtown is selling smoothies, like The Pine with Brain Octane, The Glow with Beauty Dust and The Majik with E3live. We don't know what any of those are either, but you can boost each concoction with CBD as an extra health bonus. Midtown East. $2 for CBD boost.