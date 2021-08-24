Today from 5pm to 7pm, a food truck outside of the recently reopened Black Barn restaurant at 19 East 26th Street will hand out free chicken Milanese sandwiches and savory almond tartlets.

The sandwiches, which will be made in Black Barn's kitchen and assembled on the truck, are served with tomato and pesto aioli on brioche rolls, and the tartlets include wild mushrooms, goat cheese and watercress. About 300 servings of each are expected to be available.

This afternoon’s giveaway is part of a branded “Taste of Tennis” truck tour to promote the U.S. Open. The truck will stop again tomorrow at the Benjamin Hotel at 125 East 50th Street, where The Simpson restaurant’s chef Wenford Simpson will offer jerk barbecue chicken sliders with Texas apple coleslaw and vegetarian sliders with caramelized onions.

A final, $1,000 ticketed event will take place on Thursday, August 26 at Tavern on the Green in Central Park, with menu items by several chefs, as well as Broadway musical performances, an additional tune by celebrated singer/songwriter John McEnroe and a “highly curated” gift bag.