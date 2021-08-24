New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Black Barn chicken Milanese sandwiches and goat cheese tarts
Photograph: Courtesy of AYS Sports Marketing

Get free chicken Milanese sandwiches and goat cheese tarts in NoMad this afternoon

It beats Thursday’s $1,000 event!

Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

Today from 5pm to 7pm, a food truck outside of the recently reopened Black Barn restaurant at 19 East 26th Street will hand out free chicken Milanese sandwiches and savory almond tartlets.

The sandwiches, which will be made in Black Barn's kitchen and assembled on the truck, are served with tomato and pesto aioli on brioche rolls, and the tartlets include wild mushrooms, goat cheese and watercress. About 300 servings of each are expected to be available. 

This afternoon’s giveaway is part of a branded “Taste of Tennis” truck tour to promote the U.S. Open. The truck will stop again tomorrow at the Benjamin Hotel at 125 East 50th Street, where The Simpson restaurant’s chef Wenford Simpson will offer jerk barbecue chicken sliders with Texas apple coleslaw and vegetarian sliders with caramelized onions.

A final, $1,000 ticketed event will take place on Thursday, August 26 at Tavern on the Green in Central Park, with menu items by several chefs, as well as Broadway musical performances, an additional tune by celebrated singer/songwriter John McEnroe and a “highly curated” gift bag. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Cheap Eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.