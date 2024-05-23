Get free frozen hot chocolate in Rockefeller Center next week

Glace (pronounced "gloss") caused quite a stir when it opened a year ago, thanks to its viral s'mores hot chocolates and buzzy collabs with Bad Roman. And, now, the Upper East Side ice cream and dessert shop from Sasha Zabar will no doubt be whipping up even more attention when it opens its second NYC location, a vintage-inspired truck parked by Rockefeller Center.

The new outpost—a classic American ice cream truck merged with a vintage French Citroën that serve a newly launched summer menu of frozen hot chocolate, house-made soft serves and imaginative sundaes—will debut on Thursday, May 30 at Rockefeller Center's Center Plaza between 49th and 50th Streets.

To celebrate, the Glace team will be giving out free mini frozen hot chocolates to the first 100 customers who roll up to the new truck. (Hours of operation for the new midtown location will be daily from noon to 7pm, so plan accordingly!)



Glace's Rockefeller Center truck will sell its popular frozen hot chocolates in flavors such as the summertime version of their viral Classic S’mores, made with "frozen" chocolate, a chocolate hard shell and a toasted marshmallow "halo," in a choice of cup or cone; Fluffer Nutter, made with frozen hot chocolate and house-made peanut butter sauce, and the Glacier, made with frozen hot chocolate, lined with a chocolate crunch shell and topped with whipped cream.

In addition, house-made soft serve in rotating seasonal flavors such as NY Cheesecake and Swanton Strawberry made with Oxnard strawberries will be available, as well as soft-serve sundaes like the Classic Sundae (with toasted marshmallow, whipped cream and fudge), Cosmic Brownie Sundae (with your choice of ice cream, flourless brownie, whipped cream, fudge and chocolate "meteors") and an Eton Mess Sundae (with strawberry sorbet, strawberry jam, and meringue sprinkles).

The Glace truck is the latest in summertime offerings around Rockefeller Center. The two rink level restaurants, Naro and Jupiter, recently launched all-new menus extending through early fall: think Korean fried chicken sandwiches and a Sanja Sour at Naro, or a Venetian-style spring-pea risotto and a refreshing spritz at Jupiter.

With a frozen hot chocolate to follow, it tastes like summer to us!