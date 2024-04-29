New York
Bad Roman Tiramisu Frozen Hot Chocolate at Glace
Photograph: courtesy of Glace | Bad Roman Tiramisu Frozen Hot Chocolate at Glace

Glace and Bad Roman collab on a Tiramisu Frozen Hot Chocolate

Who says hot chocolate is only for winter?

Christina Izzo
Yes, we love a toasty mug of hot chocolate when it's cold outside but who says we can't indulge in the sweet bev even in the summer months? Thankfully for us, the folks over at Glace—the Upper East Side ice cream and dessert shop from Sasha Zabar (yes, that Zabar)—is kicking off the warm-weather season by partnering with viral hot spot Bad Roman on a frozen hot chocolate-inspired treat. 

RECOMMENDED: The 12 best ice cream shops in NYC, from acclaimed new parlors to old frozen faves

Available from Thursday, May 2, through Sunday, May 5, Glace will reimagine their famed hot chocolate as a creamy frozen dessert inspired by an Italian classic: the Glace x Bad Roman Tiramisu Frozen Hot Chocolate will feature frozen layers of hot chocolate and coffee in a crunchy chocolate shell with mascarpone whipped cream, black cacao powder, and Glace’s signature toasted marshmallow rim.   

Along with the new collaborative dessert, Glace is launching an entire series of new menu items, ranging from frozen hot chocolates to ice cream cakes and sundaes and more. There will be a frozen version of the shop's viral S'mores Hot Chocolate, made with "frozen" chocolate, a chocolate hard shell and a toasted marshmallow "halo," and a Frozen Chocolate Brûlée topped with frozen custard, caramelized sugar and marshmallow sauce. 

Other cooling treats include a range of ice cream sundaes, including a Cosmic Brownie Sundae with your choice of ice cream, flourless brownie, whipped cream, fudge and chocolate "meteors," and several featuring brand-new soft serve flavors: Meyer Lemon soft serve (house cultured yogurt with house-grown Meyer lemons) gussied up with honeycomb and honey drizzle, and a Brown Sugar Vanilla soft serve finished with flake bar and chocolate stracciatella. There will also be new cakes like a Classic Glace S’mores Cake, a Caramel Honeycomb Cake, a Cookies and Cream Cake and an old-school Birthday Cake. 

Check out the yummy-looking, cacao-dusted Glace x Bad Roman Tiramisu Frozen Hot Chocolate below, and keep the hot chocolate vibes going all summer long:

Glace x Bad Roman Tiramisu Frozen Hot Chocolate
GlaceGlace x Bad Roman Tiramisu Frozen Hot Chocolate

