Get free margaritas at Domino Park this Cinco de Mayo!

New Yorkers will be toasting Cinco de Mayo all over town at NYC’s best Mexican restaurants and margarita destinations this Thursday, May 5, and, with a little planning and a little luck, with free drinks at The Margarita Mobile in Williamsburg’s Domino Park.

The single item bar on wheels is a collaboration between delivery platform Uber Eats and frequent margarita ingredient Cointreau. For your best shot at the gratis goods, register here. (The event is for people 21 and up and registration does not guarantee freebies.) Then, visit Domino Park at 15 River Street beginning at 2pm on Cinco de Mayo. The promotion runs until 7pm, but supplies are, as expected, limited.

Photograph: Courtesy of Uber

Successful guests can get two just-shaken margaritas each and unlimited chips and salsa. Thirty people will also nab margarita kits including tequila, Cointreau, a shaker, glasses and garnishes. The kits are also available for purchase via Uber Eats.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.