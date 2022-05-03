New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Margarita Mobile
Photograph: Courtesy of Uber

Get free margaritas at Domino Park this Cinco de Mayo!

There will also be unlimited salsa, chips and giveaways.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

New Yorkers will be toasting Cinco de Mayo all over town at NYC’s best Mexican restaurants and margarita destinations this Thursday, May 5, and, with a little planning and a little luck, with free drinks at The Margarita Mobile in Williamsburg’s Domino Park. 

The single item bar on wheels is a collaboration between delivery platform Uber Eats and frequent margarita ingredient Cointreau. For your best shot at the gratis goods, register here. (The event is for people 21 and up and registration does not guarantee freebies.) Then, visit Domino Park at 15 River Street beginning at 2pm on Cinco de Mayo. The promotion runs until 7pm, but supplies are, as expected, limited.

The Margarita Mobile
Photograph: Courtesy of Uber

Successful guests can get two just-shaken margaritas each and unlimited chips and salsa. Thirty people will also nab margarita kits including tequila, Cointreau, a shaker, glasses and garnishes. The kits are also available for purchase via Uber Eats. 

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on cheap eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.