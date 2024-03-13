New York
Pizza Bagel x Yeastie Boys pizza bagel
Photograph: Courtesy of Pizza Hut and Yeastie Boys

Giant Pizza Hut bagels will be available for free all around NYC next weekend

Here is how to get one.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Pizza Hut is getting into the bagel game—sort of. 

The national chain is partnering with Yeastie Boys, a Los Angeles-based bagel food truck concept, to create a limited-edition "Big New Yorker Pizza Bagel" that, according to an official press release, "combines the bold flavors of Pizza Hut's signature Big New Yorker pizza with the fluffy and chewy goodness of a classic Beastie Boys bagel." 

As made obvious by the photos of the gimmicky treat, the food literally looks like a round version of the popular slice, prepared with marinara sauce, fresh Parmesan, mozzarella cheese, oregano and double pepperoni on the Los Angeles bagel (yes, we know how that sounds).

Making the culinary invention sound even more appealing is the fact that New Yorkers will get to enjoy it for free next weekend, when two food trucks are scheduled to roll out all around the city.

No word yet on where, exactly, the giveaway will take place on March 22 and 23 but keep in mind that each customer will be able to secure only one pizza bagel (while supplies last) alongside a scratch-off that includes codes for Pizza Hut gift cards of up to $24 each or custom brand swag.

If you happen to be more into the "traditional" version of the promoted foods (let's be clear: pizza bagels are freakin' delicious), check out our list of best pizza places in NYC and top bagels in town. 

Enjoy! 

