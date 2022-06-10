Giant wind turbines will soon be installed in New York

The project will help the city generate 70% of its electricity from renewable sources.

Back in 2019, New York pledged to generate 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Three years later and the city is one step closer to achieving its goal through the installation of a slew of offshore wind turbines that will be set up in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to Gothamist, the massive wind turbines will be constructed on two different sites, both on Staten Island.

"The proposed sites—the Rossville Municipal Site and the Arthur Kill Terminal—are both currently home to wild woodlands and marshes that have grown undisturbed for decades, becoming home to vultures, deer, geese and other wildlife," reports the outlet. "They would be replaced by enormous new port facilities for manufacturing and assembling wind turbine components."

Gothamist also explains that wind turbines can be longer than a football field and so the two areas in Staten Island were selected because of their respective sizes (one is 32 acres and the other one is 33 acres).

Although a long way from being as eco-friendly as possible, New York is clearly taking steps in the right direction. A few months ago, for example, JPMorgan Chase announced that its new global headquarters at 270 Park Avenue will be one of the tallest buildings in town and the only all-electric skyscraper in New York.

New Yorkers may also remember that, at the end of last year, 11 million oysters were deposited in the Hudson River to work as filters meant to create and purify the environment for marine life to thrive. Researchers are still monitoring the effects of the oysters in their habitats, hoping to also educate the public about the importance of preserving our natural environments.

And let's not forget about the iconic Climate Clock in Union Square. First launched during climate week in September of 2020, the clock usually exhibits a single deadline (the amount of time remaining to prevent 1.5°C global warming) and three "lifelines—"the percentage of the world's energy generated by renewable sources, the amount of land protected by indigenous people and the funds committed to the Green Climate Fund.

New Yorkers clearly care about all things sustainability. Let's hope that the new wind turbines will truly help us become better citizens of the world.