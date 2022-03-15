If you thought COVID-19 had killed glamping, think again: the activity might soon land right on Staten Island.

The National Park Service has, in fact, put out a call for proposals in an effort to turn portions of the borough into destinations for the fancier form of camping.

The service is specifically looking at two swaths of land that are currently federally owned, one at Fort Wadsorth in Staten Island and the other at Floyd Bennett Field in southern Brooklyn. Both locations do have camping requirements set up but, according to The City, "a new operator could start as soon as this summer to improve and increase amenities."

"Applicants proposing the introduction of additional camping amenities, including but not limited to glamping and tiny house camping at the below identified locations will be required to submit to an additional level of compliance review to ensure the proposed activity does not present any unacceptable impacts to natural and cultural resources," reads the request for proposals by the service, according to The City.

The outlet also reports that officials have put out a request for proposals to revamp the Aviator Sports complex that is found inside former airplane hangers at Floyd Bennett Field. The destination is surely an enticing one to re-develop as it features a slew of options for entertainment, including courts for volleyball, soccer, indoor tennis, basketball and football. There is also an ice-hockey rink, plus a gym, a food court, meeting rooms, a 35-foot-tall rock climbing wall and an arcade.

But, as summer quickly approaches, excitement has obviously built up about the potential for more glamping destinations around the state.

As of now, while waiting on an announcement surrounding Staten Island and Brooklyn, New Yorkers can book a tent at a new must-visit retreat on Governors Island that is set to open on May 1 or trade in the hustle and bustle of the city for gorgeous greenery at these luxurious spots to go glamping near NYC.

We're honestly just excited to be able to talk about summer plans already. Woohoo!