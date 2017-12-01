Governors Ball is dropping cryptic clues to its lineup over the next 12 days

You might be dressing your festive holiday tree and checking names off your gift shopping list, but summer music festival season is right around corner. Ok, not like RIGHT around the corner, but it’s around there somewhere.

Governors Ball, one of the biggest and bestest fests in NYC, is returning to Randalls Island Park this summer from June 1–3. The festival will be releasing daily clues about its lineup over the next 12 days, starting today. Check out that first clue below—it’s a torch or a flame or part of the Statue of Liberty. The answers will be announced when the festival releases its lineup in January. But in the meantime, let the speculation begin.

The clues culminate in pre-sale tickets, which will be available starting December 12 at noon. A three-day GA pass will run you $245 plus fees, while a VIP pass sets you back $560 plus fees.

